Influential Women Highlights Brittany Branch: Leading With Hospitality, Mentorship, And Care In Community Banking

FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PNC Business Center Branch Manager II Brittany Branch Combines Financial Services Expertise With a People-Centered Approach to Leadership and Client ExperienceOrmond Beach, Florida – Brittany Branch is a banking professional who serves as Business Center Branch Manager II at PNC Bank. She brings nearly eight years of experience in financial services and branch leadership, along with ten years in customer service. Her career began in retail sales during high school, where she discovered her passion for helping people and creating meaningful customer experiences. That passion carried naturally into banking, where she now supports clients as they reach important financial milestones. Her work ranges from helping customers save for education and major life events to guiding them toward long-term financial stability. Today she leads her branch in the Banking and Financial Services industry, where her daily focus spans branch operations, business management, and the growth of the people on her team.Brittany holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in accounting from DeVry University. Throughout her career at PNC, she has built a reputation for developing others, fostering strong relationships, and leading with a hospitality-driven approach. As a branch leader, she views her branch as a business she is responsible for growing. At the same time, she prioritizes employee development, collaboration, and exceptional client experiences. Her leadership skills and commitment to supporting others led to her selection to assist with PNC's First Bank merger conversion in Denver, where she helped teams through a major organizational transition.Brittany attributes her success to the mentors who have guided and inspired her, and to her own willingness to learn from their experience and wisdom. She also honors the strength and resilience of those who came before her, especially the women who paved the way and shaped her journey. Her parents played an equally important role, encouraging her to dream as big as she wanted and teaching her that there was nothing she could not try. Their confidence in her, and their readiness to hold open any door she chose to walk through, has supported her success. The best career advice she has received is that advocating for herself matters, but having others advocate for her is just as important. Success is rarely a solo journey, and people who are rooting for someone can make the difference.For young women entering banking, Brittany encourages curiosity, plenty of questions, and an openness to learning from others. She advises them to remain humble, embrace growth, and remember that there is always room to improve, no matter how skilled they become. In her own experience, confidence, adaptability, and a willingness to evolve have been key to her development. She sees the constant pace of change as the biggest challenge in banking today. Leaders must adjust themselves quickly while helping their teams embrace new processes, priorities, and expectations. Navigating that change successfully while keeping a team aligned is, in her view, one of the most important opportunities for growth and leadership in the industry.Transparency, thoughtfulness, and consideration are the values that matter most to Brittany in both her work and personal life. She is committed to open and honest communication, paired with empathy, respect, and genuine care for the people around her. Those same principles form the foundation of her leadership philosophy and her dedication to uplifting others. She specializes in leadership development, customer experience, branch operations, community engagement, and business growth.Beyond the branch, Brittany is passionate about making a meaningful difference in the communities she serves. She contributes to initiatives such as the Ann Arbor Neutral Zone and Habitat for Humanity's Women's Build, where she puts her commitment to service into action. She also recently joined the Board of Directors for Next Generation Life Institute, a nonprofit created by Chris Flanigan dedicated to empowering youth, strengthening families, and building healthier, more connected communities through mentoring, sports, health and wellness, and community outreach programs. She is excited to continue expanding her community involvement through this organization and supporting its mission to inspire the next generation and create lasting, positive change.Brittany's passion for service, mentorship, and building meaningful connections extends beyond her professional life. She values opportunities to uplift others and make a lasting difference in people's lives, while also enjoying family game nights and creative hobbies such as Legos and puzzlesThrough her leadership at PNC Bank and her steady commitment to her community, Brittany has shown how a hospitality mindset can strengthen both teams and client relationships. Her career reflects a belief that growth happens through mentorship, honest communication, and a willingness to keep learning. By developing others and helping clients build financial stability, Brittany Branch continues to make banking a more personal, supportive, and empowering experience for everyone she serves.Learn More about Brittany Branch:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Highlights Brittany Branch: Leading With Hospitality, Mentorship, and Care in Community Banking News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 05:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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