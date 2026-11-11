Influential Women: Rachelle Bauer Builds Staffing Firms Linking Veterans, Mothers & Professionals With Meaningful Work

MO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and Managing Partner of Workforce Connections and Co-Founder of Veteran Connections, Rachelle Bauer Brings More Than 25 Years of Staffing Expertise to a People-First Approach to Workforce SolutionsSt. Louis, Missouri – Rachelle Bauer is the Founder and Managing Partner of Workforce Connections, a women-owned staffing and recruiting firm based in Webster Groves, Missouri, and the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Veteran Connections, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and Disability-Owned staffing firm. Workforce Connections holds Women's Business Enterprise status, while Veteran Connections is recognized as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business and a Disability-Owned Business Enterprise. With more than 25 years in the staffing industry, Rachelle has devoted her career to connecting talented professionals with meaningful opportunities. She also helps organizations solve complex workforce challenges. Her specialty, as she describes it, is simply connecting people to opportunities.Before launching Workforce Connections in 2021, Rachelle held senior leadership roles in the staffing industry. In those positions, she helped drive significant organizational growth and gained extensive experience building successful teams, client partnerships, and workforce solutions. The decision to start her own firm grew out of years of conversation with her business partner, Lori Eaton, about the possibility of building something together. When the two finally took a leap of faith, they turned those long-held discussions into a real company. Rachelle recalls the first professional photo shoot for Workforce Connections as a milestone that captured the trust, shared commitment, resilience, and relationships that have shaped their journey. Those same qualities continue to guide everything they are building.Rachelle later co-founded Veteran Connections with Army veteran and business partner Michael Hurtado to expand career opportunities for veterans and to help military professionals translate their experience into successful civilian careers. She also developed FleXWork, a flexible employment program inspired by the challenges working mothers face in balancing their careers and family responsibilities. While rooted in supporting mothers, the program helps professionals from all walks of life find meaningful opportunities that offer greater flexibility. Together, these initiatives reflect her conviction that a strong workforce depends on recognizing the talent found in every community.Rachelle earned a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations from Kansas State University. In 2014, she completed the Women's Leadership Forum at Washington University in St. Louis's Olin Business School, earning a certificate of completion. She further completed WeTHRIVE, the executive education program that WBENC offers for women-owned businesses. Her professional memberships include the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Vetworking.Rachelle attributes much of her success to the people she has chosen to surround herself with throughout her career. Mentors, colleagues, trusted peers, friends, and family members have believed in her, challenged her thinking, and offered honest feedback along the way. They also encouraged her to pursue opportunities she might not have considered on her own. The best career advice she has received is to expect that mistakes will happen and to view them as part of the process rather than as proof of failure. As she has learned, there is rarely a perfect roadmap in business, especially when building something new.For young women entering the staffing industry, Rachelle recommends making networking a consistent part of professional life rather than something reserved for moments when a job or opportunity is needed. Building genuine relationships, staying connected with others, and investing in a network over time can open doors throughout a career. In her view, the relationships a person builds are among the most valuable assets she can develop. She encourages emerging leaders to invest in those connections at every stage of their careers. She also urges them to remain open to opportunities that create meaningful impact.Looking at her field today, Rachelle sees the rapid growth of artificial intelligence as both one of the biggest challenges and one of the greatest opportunities. AI has the potential to transform the way people work, create new efficiencies, and open doors to possibilities that have not yet been imagined. At the same time, it will reshape the workforce, requiring individuals and organizations to adapt as some roles evolve and entirely new careers emerge. She believes those who are willing to learn and embrace change will be best positioned for the future.Integrity and treating people with respect are the values that guide Rachelle most. She aims to treat others the way she would want to be treated and always puts people first, whether in business or in personal relationships. Her leadership philosophy is grounded in integrity, respect, authenticity, and a commitment to going above and beyond for clients, candidates, employees, and the communities her companies serve. She is convinced that the strongest business relationships come from treating people well, communicating honestly, and creating solutions that benefit everyone involved. For her, people are always the most important part of any organization or community.Rachelle's community involvement reflects a long-standing commitment to veterans, families, and causes close to her heart. She and her team support organizations including The VetWork, the St. Louis Veteran's Ball, and H.E.R.O.E.S. Care, where she has volunteered. In late 2025, the team organized a food drive for the Jefferson Barracks Military & Veterans Food Pantry, and in early 2026, they wrote letters for veterans participating in the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. Earlier in her career, she served for nine years on the board of a United Way-supported childcare organization. For more than 20 years, she has supported the Shawn Harkness scholarship fund, which she established in her brother's memory.Building on that commitment to supporting veterans, Rachelle and her partners at Veteran Connections are launching the Mission Forward Fund, an initiative designed to help veteran-owned businesses grow, create jobs, and strengthen their communities. Through equity-free growth grants, the Fund aims to provide veteran entrepreneurs with resources to take their businesses to the next level. To introduce the initiative and bring the community together in support of veteran entrepreneurship, Veteran Connections will host its inaugural Mission Forward Fund event on November 19, 2026, at Highway 61 Roadhouse in Webster Groves, Missouri. The evening will feature live music from the Whiskey Drifters, food, and opportunities to celebrate veteran-owned businesses while raising support for the Fund. For Rachelle, the initiative represents a natural extension of the mission behind Veteran Connections, creating meaningful opportunities not only for veterans seeking employment, but also for veteran entrepreneurs building businesses and creating jobs for others.Rachelle's leadership, entrepreneurship, and community impact have earned recognition from several organizations. St. Louis Small Business Monthly named Workforce Connections a 2024 Future 50 company and recognized Rachelle among its 2024 Top 100 People to Know in St. Louis. In 2026, the publication also honored her as a Wonder Woman, and Profiles in Leadership Journal named her a Woman Worth Watching in Leadership.Through every chapter of her career, Rachelle has remained committed to empowering people, strengthening communities, and creating pathways for others to succeed. Her firms open doors for veterans, mothers, and professionals at every stage, while her volunteer work extends that support well beyond the workplace. By leading with integrity and putting people first, Rachelle Bauer continues to prove that staffing, at its best, is the work of changing lives one meaningful connection at a time.Learn More about Rachelle Bauer:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Workforce Connections,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women: Rachelle Bauer Builds Staffing Firms Linking Veterans, Mothers & Professionals With Meaningful Work News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 05:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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