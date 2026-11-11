Influential Women: Nicole Chaisson Drives Growth Through Grit, Integrity, And Client-Focused Leadership In Oil And Gas

LA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Vice President of Business Development at Apache Industrial, Nicole Chaisson Leads Nationwide Growth Across the Oil and Gas and Industrial Services SectorsNew Orleans, Louisiana – Nicole Chaisson is the Senior Vice President of Business Development at Apache Industrial Services, where she leads business development initiatives across the United States within the oil and gas, petrochemical, and commercial sectors. With more than 15 years of industry experience, she has built a distinguished career by cultivating strong client relationships, driving strategic growth, and delivering value through a customer-focused approach. Her areas of specialty include strategic planning, new business development, and leadership. Recognized for her integrity, reliability, and leadership, Nicole has earned a reputation as a trusted partner to clients and colleagues alike.A graduate of Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Nicole began her career in outside sales. From there, she advanced through increasingly senior business development and strategic account leadership roles, a journey that reflects her commitment to excellence, determination, and perseverance. She credits her success to grit, drive, and a strong work ethic, as well as to the influence of her father, who had a career in the same industry. Her daughter is a daily source of inspiration, and Nicole is motivated by the chance to show her that success is possible in any field for those willing to work for it.The best career advice Nicole has received holds that sheer determination and grit can carry a person further than a PhD, at least in her industry. That lesson centers on the unwavering ability to keep moving down a path even when it is not easy. While she values education as a strong foundation, she sees determination, resilience, and a steady work ethic as the greatest drivers of long-term success.Nicole is committed to mentoring the next generation of industry professionals, particularly young people entering the field. Her advice to young women is to learn their craft and become experts in it. She encourages them to understand how their customers are motivated as well as what their own company values, and to find solutions that create a win for the customer and the company, and therefore for themselves.Beyond her professional achievements, Nicole is passionate about giving back to her community. She volunteers regularly alongside her family at her local food bank throughout the year and during the holiday season. Her community service mirrors the same dedication and reliability that have defined her approach to clients and colleagues. Through her leadership, mentorship, and service, Nicole Chaisson continues to show that grit and integrity can open doors and create lasting value for everyone she works with.Learn More about Nicole Chaisson:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Nicole Chaisson Drives Growth Through Grit, Integrity, and Client-Focused Leadership in Oil and Gas News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 05:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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