Susan Silver, Featured By Influential Women, Celebrates Five Decades Of Television Writing, Storytelling, & Reinvention

NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Retired Television Writer, Author, and Podcaster Susan Silver Shares Lessons in Resilience, Reinvention, and Relationships Drawn From Her Career in Television and MediaNew York, New York – Susan Silver is a retired television writer, author, radio commentator, and media personality whose distinguished career spans more than five decades. She began her professional journey in television, writing for acclaimed sitcoms including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Newhart, and Maude, as well as numerous movies of the week. Over the course of her career, her areas of specialty have grown to include producing, podcasting, and memoir writing alongside her work as a writer and author. Her extensive experience in television and entertainment also led to appearances on programs such as The Today Show and Good Day New York. Susan studied journalism at Northwestern University before earning a Bachelor's degree in Theater Arts from UCLA, with a minor in psychology. Now retired, she continues to draw on her experience, resilience, and unique perspective through writing, storytelling, humor, and public speaking.In 2017, Susan published her memoir, Hot Pants in Hollywood: Sex, Secrets & Sitcoms, which chronicles her experiences in the entertainment industry and offers an insightful and humorous look at Hollywood, television, and the people she encountered throughout her career. Following a nationwide book tour, she created an audiobook version, bringing her stories to listeners in a new format. She has spoken widely on the themes of resilience, reinvention, and relationships, which she calls the Three R's, combining lessons from her memoir with entertaining show business stories, practical insights, and humor. Susan also offers a weekly radio commentary through her podcast, Susan Says, available on Libsyn and Spotify, where she discusses politics, media, culture, and current issues.Susan attributes her success to a combination of timing, passion, resilience, reinvention, and relationships. She entered the field at an opportune moment, when there was a growing need for women writers, and she was passionate about her work and eager to keep learning, train speakers, and engage with young people. Throughout her career, resilience and a willingness to reinvent herself and pursue new passions every 20 years have been essential to her growth. Above all, she regards relationships as the most important foundation of success, both personally and professionally.The best career advice Susan has received was to be confident enough to listen, participate, and make her voice heard while remaining open to learning from others. She has also learned the importance of seeking out good people to work with, building a strong support system, and finding mentors who can offer guidance, encouragement, and perspective. Her advice to young women entering the industry builds on those lessons and on her Three R's. She encourages them to develop the resilience to navigate challenges, to remain open to reinventing themselves, and to keep exploring new passions that sustain their motivation. Most importantly, she urges them to invest in meaningful relationships and mentors, and to stay committed, adaptable, and persistent when challenges arise.Susan has seen the obstacles in her field change over time. When she began her career, one of the biggest challenges was navigating a male-dominated industry as a woman. Today, she sees ageism as a significant concern, as many professionals face barriers based on age and may struggle to receive the same opportunities or even secure a meeting. In her view, addressing these biases and creating more inclusive workplaces that value experience, expertise, and diverse perspectives is both a challenge and an important opportunity for the industry. Having navigated both eras, she brings a perspective that connects the barriers of the past with the work still ahead.Honesty, empathy, loyalty, and a good sense of humor are the values Susan holds most important in her work and personal life. Honesty comes first, since she believes in always telling the truth and being genuine in her interactions. She values empathy and the ability to appreciate different perspectives, along with loyalty in the relationships she builds. Humor, for Susan, is essential for maintaining perspective and bringing positivity to both professional and personal experiences.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Susan has long been committed to advocacy, philanthropy, and community involvement. She has volunteered with the Simon Wiesenthal Center and supported the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, where she is a member, sponsoring Israeli soldiers pursuing higher education and contributing to the establishment of a rehabilitation room at an elite air base. Through her writing, speaking, and generosity, Susan Silver continues to show how resilience, reinvention, and relationships can shape a meaningful life and a lasting creative legacy.Learn More about Susan Silver:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Hot Pants in Hollywood,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Susan Silver, Featured by Influential Women, Celebrates Five Decades of Television Writing, Storytelling, & Reinvention News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 05:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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