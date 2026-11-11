Portals Of Shri Kedarnath Dham Close For Winter 'Utsav Doli' Departs For Ukhimath

MENAFN - IANS) Rudraprayag, Nov 11 (IANS) The portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham closed on Wednesday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj amid traditional rituals and the chanting of Vedic mantras, marking the end of the annual pilgrimage season at the two revered Himalayan shrines.

Amid the resounding chants of "Har Har Mahadev", the devotees offered prayers at one of Hinduism's most revered shrines before the temple closed for the winter months.

Following the closure, the sacred idol of Lord Kedarnath will be carried in a ceremonial procession, known as the Utsav Doli, to its winter seat at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. The deity will be worshipped there for the next six months, in accordance with the centuries-old tradition of winter worship.

The process of closing the portals began at 4:00 a.m., and the main doors of Baba Kedar were shut at 8:30 a.m. Following this, the 'Panchmukhi Utsav Doli' (the deity's processional palanquin) departed for the winter seat, the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.

The Indian Army band performed the 'aarti' of Lord Shiva as priests conducted elaborate rituals inside the temple. The band then continued to play as the Doli embarked on its way to its winter abode.

Speaking about the procession, a priest told IANS, "Today, the Panchmukhi Doli of Baba Kedarnath departed from the shrine for its winter sojourn. The Doli will make its first overnight halt at Rampur, and tomorrow, it will reach the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Guptkashi."

"Subsequently, on November 13, the Panchmukhi Utsav Doli of Baba Kedarnath will arrive at its winter seat, the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, where the deity will be ceremoniously installed. For the next six months, the winter worship of Baba Kedarnath will take place at the Omkareshwar Temple, where devotees will be able to offer their prayers and seek the deity's blessings," he added.

Meanwhile, the Char Dham pilgrimage is approaching its conclusion for the year as the onset of winter makes access to the high-altitude shrines increasingly difficult.

Shri Gangotri Dham was closed on November 10, while the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham are scheduled to close on November 13, bringing the annual Char Dham Yatra to an end for the season.