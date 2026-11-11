Meet Bengaluru's Deepika Padukone: Her First Bollywood Film Crossed The Rs 150-Crore Mark

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) This Bengaluru-based actress made her Bollywood debut with a movie that collected over 150 crores at the box office. She played a double role in this hit film set in the 1970s, completely winning over the audience.

Karnataka has always produced top-class talent. Our local stars make waves not just in India but across the globe. One such Bengaluru girl stepped into Bollywood from Kannada cinema and became a top actress today. Her very first Bollywood movie collected more than 150 crores worldwide.

This actress actually acted in a Kannada movie back in 2006. A massive Bollywood opportunity knocked on her door right after that. She bagged a double role in what became a massive cult classic. This movie released in 2007 and beautifully recreated the glamorous 1970s film era. Let us look at who this actress is and which movie made her a superstar overnight.

Yes, we are talking about Deepika Padukone. Badminton legend Prakash Padukone's daughter ruled Bollywood for over a decade. Deepika took a short break from acting recently to enjoy motherhood. Even as a new mom, she has big projects lined up. She made her grand Bollywood entry with Farah Khan's directorial 'Om Shanti Om'.

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Farah Khan directed this massive hit featuring Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone played double roles in the movie. Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher played key parts too. The makers produced 'Om Shanti Om' on a 40 crore budget in 2007, and the movie went on to collect over 150 crores at the box office.

A 1970s superstar actress named Shanti dies under mysterious circumstances. The villains kill the hero because he witnesses this murder. Both take rebirth later. The hero remembers his past life and decides to produce a movie just to take revenge on the people who caused Shanti's death. He meets a Bengaluru girl named Sandy during the movie auditions. You need to watch the film to see what happens next. You can stream Om Shanti Om on Netflix.