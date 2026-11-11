China's New Dating App Uses AI Matchmaking, Promises Money Back If No Marriage

Finding a life partner could come with an unexpected financial safety net, thanks to a Chinese matchmaking start-up called Liangpei AI. The platform has introduced a marriage-or-refund policy under which users can get their membership fee back if they remain unmarried after three years.

Launched in July 2026, the app charges an annual membership fee of 2,000 yuan, approximately Rs 28,100. The company promises to return the entire amount if a member does not get married within the stipulated three-year period.

The unusual business model is an attempt to distinguish itself from conventional dating platforms, where users often spend considerable time and money looking for compatible partners without any assurance of a lasting relationship.

China's online dating industry was valued at approximately 22.6 billion yuan (around Rs 31,750 crore) in 2024, with an estimated 280 million users, according to figures cited by the South China Morning Post.

AI matchmaking and one-to-one connections set the app apart

Unlike traditional dating applications that allow users to interact with several potential partners simultaneously, Liangpei AI follows a one-to-one matchmaking system.

Members can communicate with only one prospective partner at a time. If the connection does not work out, they must end the existing match before moving on to another person. The company believes this approach encourages more meaningful conversations and gives both individuals an opportunity to understand each other better.

The registration process also involves identity verification. Users are required to submit their real names, profile photographs and confirmation that they are unmarried. These checks reportedly helped the platform identify and exclude more than 150 married individuals during its first month.

Another interesting feature is its AI-powered profiling system. New members participate in a 20-minute conversation with artificial intelligence, which helps create a detailed profile covering their family background, education, profession, interests, personality, lifestyle and expectations from a partner.

The idea is to move beyond photographs and short biographies and understand what individuals are actually looking for in a relationship.

AI Strategist offers relationship advice as start-up attracts users

Liangpei AI is also attempting to support users beyond the initial matchmaking process through a feature called 'AI Strategist'. The tool analyses user profiles and conversation histories to offer suggestions when people encounter difficulties in their relationships.

One example involved a woman whose prospective partner stopped responding to her messages. After consulting the AI tool, she received advice that even someone with a busy schedule should communicate their absence rather than leave the other person waiting for several days. She eventually ended the match and found another partner.

The start-up was reportedly gaining traction, with more than 35,000 registered users, a conversion rate of approximately 9% and 15 million yuan (around Rs 21 crore) in angel funding, according to reports.

However, whether the platform can consistently turn its matches into successful marriages remains to be seen, particularly because it is still relatively new.

Founder Zeng Xinxun believes dating services should take greater responsibility for the results they promise. His refund policy reflects that approach, although questions remain about how the company will handle situations where users get married through other means or barely use the platform.

For now, Liangpei AI's experiment has sparked an interesting conversation about whether artificial intelligence can make finding a life partner more effective.