Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit To Premiere On Asianet, Check World Television Premiere Details

Malayalam cinema fans' favourite Nivin Pauly's blockbuster film Bethelhem Kudumba Unit will be telecasted. Asianethas acquired the telecast rights for the film. After doing well in theatres and OTT platforms, the film starring Nivin Pauly in the role of Justin and Mamitha Baiju as female lead Ashley will be aired.

The film released on August 21 had a great response from the public and had a great word of mouth. It dominated the box office earning more than 300 crores. The film has earned a lot grossing worldwide more than 330 crores according to tracking site Sacnilk. The film had a great response in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana apart from Kerala.

Produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the banner Bhavana Studios, the film features Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Shameer Khan, Srinda, Parvathi Ayyappadas, and Meenakshi Raveendran. The cinematographer of the film is Ajmal Sabu and the music is composed by Vishnu Vijay. The film was edited by Akash Joseph Varghese and lyrics were written by Vinayak Sasikumar.

The family friendly film was loved by the youth and enjoyed great success after being telecasted on OTT. The film which is available in various languages across India has become a hit for the audience.