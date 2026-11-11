Uzbekistan, Georgia Seek To Expand Trade And Transport Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili reviewed prospects for expanding bilateral trade, industrial cooperation, tourism and transport links during a meeting in Türkiye on November 10.

According to the Uzbek presidential press service, the two leaders also assessed the current state of their countries' strategic partnership and the implementation of agreements reached during Mirziyoyev's state visit to Georgia on July 2–3, 2026.

The meeting took place during Mirziyoyev's working visit to Türkiye, which is hosting the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31). The conference provides a platform for world leaders to discuss climate action, energy transition and international cooperation on environmental issues.

COP31 is being held in Antalya from November 9 to 20, bringing together world leaders, government representatives and international organizations to discuss climate change mitigation, adaptation, climate finance and the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Mirziyoyev is attending the conference and is scheduled to address its plenary session, alongside holding bilateral meetings with foreign leaders.

They welcomed the increased frequency of contacts between the two countries at the parliamentary, ministerial, institutional and business levels.

The presidents noted steady growth in bilateral trade turnover and the number of joint ventures. They also highlighted the operation in Uzbekistan of a digital bank established with the participation of Georgian investors.

The sides emphasized the need for coordinated measures to further increase trade, promote industrial cooperation, expand tourism and make more effective use of the two countries' transport and transit potential.

Additionally, they discussed involving regional administrations and businesses from both countries more actively in bilateral economic cooperation.