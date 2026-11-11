Influential Women Recognizes Julie Ostella For Leadership In High-Growth Technology

NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BioCatch Chief of Staff Honored for More Than 30 Years of Transforming Strategy Into Execution, Building High-Performing Organizations, and Developing LeadersNEW YORK, NY - Influential Women recognizes Julie Ostella, Chief of Staff, Sales & Marketing at BioCatch, for her leadership and contributions to the technology industry. With more than 30 years of experience helping high-growth technology companies scale, Ostella has built a career connecting strategy, execution, and people to drive organizational performance and sustainable growth.A seasoned technology executive, Ostella has held leadership roles across Revenue Operations, Sales Operations, and executive strategy at companies including Oracle, Netscape, Nutanix, Contrast Security, Arkose Labs, and BioCatch. Her broad operational experience has enabled her to navigate complex business environments, align cross-functional teams, and translate strategic priorities into measurable outcomes.At the center of her leadership philosophy is a simple belief: The best leaders don't create followers. They create more leaders.“I believe great businesses are built by great people. My passion has always been helping both succeed,” said Ostella.“At my core, I'm a force multiplier. I believe leadership is about creating clarity, removing obstacles, and empowering people to accomplish more together than they could individually.”Throughout her career, Ostella has helped organizations navigate periods of rapid growth and transformation. Her experience includes supporting Nutanix through its IPO preparations, leading operational initiatives in complex, acquisition-driven environments, and strengthening alignment between business strategy and execution.Today, at BioCatch, a global provider of behavioral intelligence and fraud prevention solutions, she partners with executive leadership to advance strategic initiatives, strengthen operational effectiveness, and enable high-performing teams across the business.Ostella credits much of her leadership development to influential mentors early in her career, who taught her the importance of integrity, thoughtful risk assessment, and identifying the root causes of business challenges rather than simply addressing symptoms.One lesson, in particular, has remained central to her approach throughout her career:“Don't just solve the problem in front of you. Understand why the problem exists.”That principle continues to guide how she approaches complex business challenges, emphasizing the importance of understanding underlying causes before developing solutions.These lessons have also shaped her approach to leadership, which combines high expectations with genuine care for the people she leads.“Exceptional performance and genuine care for people are not competing priorities. They reinforce one another,” Ostella said.“The best leaders don't simply deliver results. They develop people who can continue delivering results long after they're gone.”As artificial intelligence reshapes the technology landscape, Ostella sees significant opportunities for organizations to connect fragmented information, improve decision-making, and increase operational effectiveness. She believes the greatest benefits will come from combining emerging technologies with strong leadership, clear strategy, and human judgment.A passionate advocate for developing future leaders, particularly women entering the technology industry, Ostella encourages professionals to embrace curiosity, build relationships across functions, and recognize the value of their own perspectives.Her advice to emerging leaders is straightforward: Lead with confidence, trust your voice, remain true to your values, and recognize that influence comes not from authority alone, but from the positive impact you create.For Ostella, the most meaningful measure of leadership is not a title or an individual accomplishment, but the lasting impact a leader has on others.“I hope to be remembered for multiplying the impact of the people around me and leaving every organization stronger than I found it.”About Julie OstellaJulie Ostella is Chief of Staff, Sales & Marketing at BioCatch, with more than 30 years of experience helping high-growth technology companies scale. Her career spans Revenue Operations, Sales Operations, executive strategy, and organizational transformation, with a focus on aligning strategy, execution, and people. She is passionate about developing leaders, building high-performing organizations, and creating lasting business impact.Learn more:About Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Recognizes Julie Ostella for Leadership in High-Growth Technology News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 05:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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