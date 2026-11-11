4-Year-Old Falls Into Open Manhole In Delhi's Nangli Vihar Rescue Ops On

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) A massive multi-agency search and rescue operation was launched after a four-year-old boy fell into an open manhole near Dass Garden Colony in the Nangli Vihar area of Outer Delhi, officials said.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed at the site and are conducting an intensive search operation to locate and rescue the child.

According to fire officials, the incident took place while the boy was playing in the area. He reportedly slipped and fell into an uncovered manhole.

Police said they received information at Ranhola Police Station on Tuesday at around 3.21 p.m. about a four-year-old child falling into a sewer while playing.

Following the information, local police personnel from Ranhola Police Station reached the spot near Kheri Baba Pul, situated along the 'Ganda Nala' (drain).

In a statement, the police said, "Local police from Ranhola Police Station reached the spot near Kheri Baba Pul, located along the 'Ganda Nala' (drain). There is a sewer line running alongside the service road, next to the drain. The 4-year-old child, 'A', S/o 'B', R/o Som Bazar Wali Gali, Mohan Garden, was brought to Dass Garden Park by his mother. While moving towards the drain to attend to a natural call, he fell into the sewer manhole."

The child's father, Khursheed Alam, said that his son had gone to the park to play and subsequently moved towards the sewer area to relieve himself before falling into the manhole.

"We have been searching for him for hours now. Police are here along with the rescue officials. He is 4-years-old," the father told IANS.

Locals have accused the administration of negligence, pointing to its failure to cover the drain.

"The drain is wide open. Anyone can fall; he is just a kid. There are several drains like this; not only in this neighbourhood but across the entire city. We want strict action against the officials whose negligence has caused this," a local told IANS.

Specialised rescue teams are currently carrying out operations inside the sewer network to trace the child. They are using suction pumps and scanning equipment to search the sewer line and locate his exact position.

A case has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident. Officials said the child had not been traced or recovered from the sewer at the time of reporting.

Rescue personnel, along with teams from the NDRF, are continuing their efforts to locate the boy and safely retrieve him from the drain. The multi-agency rescue operation remains underway, with further details awaited.