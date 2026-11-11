Anumol Anukutty Gets Emotional Remembering Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, Shares Special Anniversary Post

Winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Anumol has indirectly replied to the ongoing discussion around PR allegations. The actress posted a heartfelt note on the occasion of her 1 year anniversary saying that she won the title because of her performance.

After spending 100 days in the Bigg Boss house she was announced the winner on November 9, 2025. She shared how she experienced some good times, tears, fights and challenges from August 2 to November 9.

"I know very well what I did and how I stood in that House. Those who watched 24/7 Live also know. I didn't go there by pre-planned or studying anything. Just a wish was to stay well and give my best," she added,

"A year later and some people are still talking about my success and PR. I don't care what anybody says. I got what I deserved. There are so many people who loved, believed and voted for me. Their love is my greatest joy."

She also thanked God, her family, Asianet, the sponsors of the show and host Mohanlal (Lalettan) for supporting her.

"No matter how many years pass, nothing is going to change. Bigg Boss Season 7 Winner is Anumol. I got the cup I deserve. Always proud of it, no matter how many years pass, those 100 days and that cup will always be a great memory in my life. ❤️"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anumol Anukutty (@anumol_rs_karthu_)