Delhi: 4-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Open Manhole In Nangli Vihar, Rescue Operation Underway

4 years old - that is the age of the boy who slipped into an uncovered sewer near Nangli Vihar in Outer Delhi on November 10, 2026. Emergency teams surged into the area within minutes. Delhi Police officers and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) quickly entered the dark drainage network to find him.

Imraan had walked to Dass Garden Park with his mother earlier that afternoon. A simple outing turned catastrophic. The boy stepped along a service road, lost his footing, and vanished straight into the gaping sewer drain running parallel to the street.

How the Incident Unfolded in Nangli Vihar

3:21 PM - that was the exact moment Ranhola Police Station received the frantic distress call about a child disappearing into the Ganda Nala near Kheri Baba Pul in Nangli Vihar. Officers scrambled immediately, racing toward the scene.

Khursheed Alam, the boy's father, confirmed his son walked near the exposed drain while visiting the park. Cops cordoned off Dass Garden Colony. They kept back anxious crowds while launching emergency search protocols.

Multi-Agency Rescue Operations Underway

5 separate emergency agencies joined forces to tackle the complex rescue operation. Teams from the NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, and the Border Security Force pushed deep into the subterranean pipeline grid.

High-capacity suction pumps roared to life across the site. Rescue crews fed specialized scanning gear into the murky sewer lines. Workers shoveled heavy silt and pulled piles of debris from the tunnels - clearing a path for divers and scanning teams.

"Our administrative teams are coordinating directly with technical crews on-site," confirmed Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajat Malhotra. Rescuers concentrated their efforts downstream. They tracked the interconnected sewer route, prying open access pits and checking every subterranean junction node.

Police File FIR Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Outrage over the missing pit cover led directly to criminal action. Ranhola Police registered an FIR under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence.

Who left the lethal manhole uncovered? Investigators are now probing municipal maintenance logs and checking civic oversight failures along the public service road.

Search Operation Expands Downstream

Night fell, but the search did not stop. Field crews maintained round-the-clock watch at key drainage points, running heavy equipment to clear blockages and scan deeper stretches downstream from the park.

Outer Delhi remains on high alert as emergency responders stay on site. They refuse to leave. Crews are coordinating with technical experts to search every accessible segment of the underground system.