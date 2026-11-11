MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Careful Movers offers short- and long-term storage and warehouse services from Union City for homes and businesses in Fremont, Hayward and Newark.

UNION CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Careful Movers is promoting its storage and warehouse services for East Bay residents and businesses. From its location at 30481 Whipple Rd., the company works with customers in Union City, Fremont, Hayward and Newark who need somewhere secure to keep their belongings. That might be between homes, during a renovation, or while an office relocates.Homeowners can store furniture and belongings for a short gap between moves or for longer periods. Businesses can use warehouse services and last-mile delivery to handle inventory, office furniture and equipment, which takes pressure off their own space. Storage can be booked with a Careful Movers move, so the same crew packs, transports and stores items in one coordinated service."When move-out and move-in dates don't line up, storage takes a lot of stress out of the move," said a spokesperson for Careful Movers.Alongside storage and warehousing, Careful Movers offers local and long-distance moving, office moves, packing services, reusable E-Crate rentals and junk removal for East Bay customers.East Bay residents and businesses can request a quote at carefulmovers.About Careful MoversCareful Movers is a Bay Area moving company with locations in Union City and Menlo Park. It offers residential, commercial and long-distance moving, plus storage, warehouse services, packing and junk removal across the East Bay, Peninsula and South Bay.

Artem Krylov

Careful Movers

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Union City's Careful Movers Offers Storage and Warehouse Services for East Bay Households and Businesses News Provided By Rotate Digital November 11, 2026, 05:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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