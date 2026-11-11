Kayadu Lohar Pays Tribute To Cinematographer Shaji Kumar Says It Was An Honour To Have Worked With Him

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Kayadu Lohar, who worked with late cinematographer Shaji Kumar on the period action drama 'Pathonpathaam Noottandu', has now penned a tribute to the ace cameraman in which she has said that it was an honour to have worked with him, early in her journey as an actress.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a heartfelt tribute to Shaji Kumar, the actress wrote, "...It was an honour to have worked with him early in my journey. The experience and the memory will always remain close to my heart. His vision, his craft and the beautiful body of work he leaves behind will continue to be celebrated in peace."

Kayadu Lohar wasn't the only one to be shocked and pained by the demise of the cameraman. Actor Siju Wilson, who played the lead in the same film, too was among those who condoled the sudden demise of the ace cinematographer.

On Monday, Siju Wilson had penned a condolence post in which he had noted that the industry had lost "a true master of his craft".

Taking to his social media timelines to pen a post on Shaji Kumar, with whom he had worked in the critically acclaimed period action drama 'Pathonpathaam Noottandu', Siju Wilson wrote, "Heartbroken by the sudden passing of Shaji chettan. Working alongside him on 'Pathonpathaam Noottandu' is an experience I will always hold close to my heart."

He went on to observe, "Beyond his extraordinary vision and mastery behind the lens, he was one of the most genuine, warm, and pure-hearted souls in our industry. Every day on set was filled with shared laughter, positivity, and a beautiful bond of friendship."

The actor concluded his note saying, "We have lost a true master of his craft and, above all, an exceptional human being. Rest in peace, Shaji chetta. Your presence will be deeply missed. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family during this painful time."

For the unaware, ace cinematographer Shaji Kumar passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Monday. He was 57. The sudden demise of the ace cinematographer, who was currently working on a film featuring Dileep in the lead, has plunged the entire Malayalam film industry in shock and gloom.

Reports claimed that the cinematographer had, a couple of days before his demise, collapsed on a film set in Alappuzha. He was provided treatment and shifted to a private hospital in Kochi, where his health condition seemed to improve temporarily. However, the cinematographer's health deteriorated thereafter and he passed away on Monday.

The ace cinematographer, who began his career in Malayalam cinema with Uthaman, featuring actor Jayaram in the lead, has so far worked in over 50 films, many of which have gone on to emerge as superhits or blockbusters.

Some of the notable films that Shaji Kumar has worked on include 'Pulimurugan', 'Thudarum', 'Odiyan', 'Pathonpatham Noottandu' and 'Ramaleela'.

Two of the year's most eagerly awaited films, director Tharun Moorthy's 'Athimanoharam', featuring Mohanlal in the lead, and director Mathews Thomas's Ottakomban, featuring Suresh Gopi in the lead, have cinematography by Shaji Kumar.