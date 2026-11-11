Kangana Ranaut Questions Why Sonia Gandhi Took 15 Years To Acquire Indian Citizenship

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut questioned the timing of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi acquiring Indian citizenship, pointing to her marriage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1968 and her decision to become an Indian citizen in 1983.

In a post on Instagram, Kangana linked the timeline to the death of Sanjay Gandhi in 1980 and questioned why Sonia Gandhi, who has come out with a memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love," acquired citizenship 15 years after her marriage.

Kangana took to her stories section, and wrote:“Sonia Gandhi got married in 1968. Sonia Gandhi was living in the Prime Minister house, was voting without citizenship but didn't get Indian citizenship for 15 years. Sanjay Gandhi dies in 1980, Sonia Gandhi after 15 years decides to get Indian citizenship in 1983. Why she got the citizenship only after the death of Indira's political heir? (sic).”

Kangana on November 10 made a series of accusations against Sonia Gandhi. In an Instagram Story, she questioned the political rise of 'mysterious foreign national' Sonia Gandhi.

Kangana shared that she did a lot of research on the Gandhi family for her movie 'Emergency' and what stuck her as odd was how, following the arrival of Sonia Gandhi, all potential heirs - India Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, and Rajeev Gandhi passed away one after the other, leaving only her as the only choice.

The 'Queen' actress pointed out that the sequence of events had 'way too many coincidences'.

Kangana wrote: "Every one is talking about NVIDIA honey trap controversy, for Emergency I did a lot of research on Indian politics and Gandhi family and I must confess that one thing I could never wrap my head around is that one mysterious foreign national enters Gandhi family and Indira Gandhi killed, Sanjay Gandhi Rajeev Gandhi all potential heirs to the throne killed leaving just one and only sympathy choice for the throne that one foreign national called Sonia Gandhi and people didn't even think there were way too many coincidences also that foreigner notoriously and openly propagated foreign agendas shed crocodile tears for terrorists, yet she managed to head the government for decades until of course 2014 happened (sic)."

A few hours later, she dropped another Insta post in which Kangana even accused Sonia of throwing out Maneka Gandhi following the demise of Sanjay Gandhi.

"And just like that a vulnerable teenage girl Maneka who Sanjay Gandhi married and loved like crazy, after his death his young widow with their son was thrown out of his house for random reasons as mentioned by Sonia Gandhi, she was out of the way just before every one else was to get killed, how convenient!," Kangana penned.

Kangana also found it odd that Sonia Gandhi simply bumped into Rajiv Gandhi in a cafe and made her way into the powerful Gandhi family.

In her latest post on social media, she mentioned, "Even in the end of the clip every one leaves but Maneka stays looking at Mrs Gandhi like a wounded little child seeking some comfort may be a little smile or a gaze in her direction, she stays hoping for one sign but nothing comes only coldness and slowly she disappears like she is there but doesn't exist. Heartbreaking! On the other hand every one seems to be wrapped around little finger of a mysterious foreign national who bumped in to older son Rajeev Gandhi in a cafe abroad and ever since became inseparable, younger son Sanjay was being formally trained by Mrs Gandhi but he dies mysteriously and his vulnerable young window Maneka was thrown out of his house for random reasons and shortly after that the mother in law and husband were also killed one after the other."

Towards the end of the tweet, Kangana reiterated how the demise of Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi conveniently left the 'mysterious foreigner' Sonia Gandhi as the head of government.