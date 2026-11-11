50 CCTV Cameras, 48 Hours: How Bhopal Police Tracked Down Man Accused Of Groping, Harassing Women?

Bhopal police surfed through 50 CCTV cameras to identify a 23-year-old bike-borne man accused of molesting young women on the streets of the Madhya Pradesh capital, and arrested him in 48 hours of launching an investigation following a complaint. The accused would reportedly approach ladies from behind, improperly touch them, and then run away before they could respond, according to police. The accused admitted to his crimes during the inquiry.

Within 48 hours of the alleged event, the police identified him by looking at footage from over 50 CCTV cameras placed in and around the region. After that, he was sent to Central Jail.

The most recent incident happened on the evening of November 4, 2026, next to the entrance of the former CM Rise School in the Gaurishankar Parisar neighborhood. A young woman was walking along the road at around 8 pm when a man on a motorcycle approached her from behind and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The woman immediately objected and raised an alarm. However, instead of stopping, the accused fled the spot while making lewd remarks. The woman was upset by the unexpected event and went to the Katara Hills police station to file a report even though she was unable to identify the man riding the motorcycle right away.

Police discovered that the accused had allegedly been targeting other young women in the vicinity in a similar way throughout the preliminary inquiry.

He would ride up to them on his motorcycle, do lewd actions, and then speed off, making it difficult for the victims to recognize or capture him.

Police filed a case under the pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after receiving the complaint.

A special team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Raghuvanshi was assembled to identify and apprehend the accused due to the gravity of the complaint.

The police squad started looking at CCTV footage from residential colonies around the crime scene as well as highways that the accused probably utilized to flee. Examining recordings, investigators followed suspicious motorcyclists and tried to determine the accused's path.

Police used their network of informants in conjunction with the CCTV exercise to obtain information on the suspect. In the end, the teamwork gave investigators vital information about the individual riding a motorcycle.

On the major route next to Deendayal Park, police detained a suspicious young man based on information from informants and CCTV footage. He was arrested after 48 hours of the incident after his identity was confirmed through further questioning and verification.

The arrested man has been identified as Abhishek Uike (23), a resident of Barrai village in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal. According to the police, he was employed at a factory near Bagroda.