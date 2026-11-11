BJP Slams TMC MP Kirti Azad Over Controversial Remarks On Lord Ram

BJP Criticizes TMC MP Over Ayodhya Remarks

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Wednesday sharply criticised TMC MP Kirti Azad's remarks on Lord Ram and Ayodhya Ram Mandir, calling it "vote bank politics". In an X post, Bhandari accused the TMC of insulting Lord Ram and accused the Congress-led INDIA bloc of "hating Sanatan." He said that the opposition will be "punished" in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, just like the TMC lost the West Bengal polls.

"Congress lead Opposition hates Sanatan! TMC MP insults Prabhu Shree Ram! By asking their leaders to continue to slander Sanatan Rahul Gandhi, Mamta Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav are pracitising 'Peak vote bank politics'. 'BABAR PREMIS WILL BE PUNISHED BY PEOPLE OF UTTAR PRADESH JUST LIKE BENGAL'," the BJP leader wrote on X.

TMC MP Defends His Stance on Ayodhya

Earlier, TMC MP Kirti Azad stoked controversy and said that he would never visit the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He alleged that Lord Ram had abandoned his wife, Maa Sita. The TMC leader told ANI, "Is Lord Ram the only God among the 3,200 crore deities in our country? I will never go there because Lord Ram abandoned his wife, even after she had passed the Agni Pariksha and sent Maa Sita away from his home. Why should I go? I belong to the birthplace of Maa Sita. She was the daughter of Mithila. Maa Sita is my mother. For every person belonging to Mithila, Maa Sita is a mother. You sent her away along with two small, innocent children, even after she had passed the Agni Pariksha. Maryada Purushottam? What kind of Maryada is this? What should I tell children? I visit Kamakhya."

"I worship Maa Kali. Kali is my goddess. My father was a devotee of Durga, and I am a devotee of Kali. People regard him as Maryada Purushottam, but I will not go because Maa Sita was my mother. I belong to Mithila. Should I not fight for my mother? I certainly will, and I will not go there. I visit Kali Kamakhya, Dakshina Kali, Kalighat and the Kali Temple in Delhi, located at Gol Market. Does that mean I am not a Hindu?" he added.

The controversy comes ahead of the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's propsoed visit to Ram Mandir in December ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls. (ANI)

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