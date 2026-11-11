Shamell Antone Launches New Book THE FEE: Everything Comes With A Price On Amazon
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November, 2026 - Author Shamell Antone introduces readers to a disturbing vision of the future with THE FEE: Everything Comes With a Price, a dystopian thriller that challenges conventional ideas of freedom, survival, and the cost of human existence. Combining futuristic technology, sinister supernatural forces, government secrecy, and relentless suspense, Antone creates a world where every decision carries consequences and nothing comes without a price.
At the center of the story is Vonte, an ambitious young man determined to claim his share of wealth and opportunity in a society governed by ruthless self-interest. After acquiring a top-secret device, Vonte finds himself entangled in a dangerous situation involving powerful figures who may already be tracking his movements. His growing obsession with the mysterious Cylo pushes him deeper into a twisted game of deception, danger, and survival, leaving him uncertain whether he will escape alive.
Set against a futuristic urban landscape filled with flying vehicles, intelligent robots, sophisticated surveillance systems, and unsettling social divisions, THE FEE presents a society where financial transactions have invaded even the most basic human necessities. In one particularly disturbing sequence, an injured man desperately contacts emergency services, only to encounter an automated system demanding payment information before assistance can be dispatched. The scene captures the novel's central premise: in a world consumed by greed, the right to survive has become another commodity.
Antone further develops this unsettling universe through supernatural encounters, unexplained phenomena, and disturbing visions of catastrophic destruction. The story moves through the streets of futuristic Brooklyn, where humans and robots coexist amid growing suspicions about government agendas, social classification, and concealed technological advancements. These elements create a layered narrative that blends speculative fiction with recognizable contemporary anxieties surrounding economic inequality, institutional power, privacy, and technological control.
Beyond its action-driven storyline, THE FEE explores the psychological consequences of living in a system where trust is fragile and personal ambition can become a dangerous obsession. Vonte's journey presents difficult questions about morality, loyalty, and the sacrifices individuals are willing to make in pursuit of power. Antone's cinematic storytelling approach, vivid imagery, fast-moving dialogue, and ominous atmosphere bring an unpredictable fictional world to life.
With its combination of dystopian science fiction, supernatural horror, and socially conscious storytelling, THE FEE: Everything Comes With a Price seeks to engage readers who appreciate high-stakes suspense and thought-provoking narratives. As Vonte confronts increasingly dangerous forces, the story challenges audiences to consider what happens when humanity places a monetary value on everything, including life itself.
Readers can purchase Shamell Antone's futuristic thriller, THE FEE: Everything Comes With a Price, on Amazon. For the latest news about the book and Antone's upcoming projects, readers can follow the author's official announcements.
At the center of the story is Vonte, an ambitious young man determined to claim his share of wealth and opportunity in a society governed by ruthless self-interest. After acquiring a top-secret device, Vonte finds himself entangled in a dangerous situation involving powerful figures who may already be tracking his movements. His growing obsession with the mysterious Cylo pushes him deeper into a twisted game of deception, danger, and survival, leaving him uncertain whether he will escape alive.
Set against a futuristic urban landscape filled with flying vehicles, intelligent robots, sophisticated surveillance systems, and unsettling social divisions, THE FEE presents a society where financial transactions have invaded even the most basic human necessities. In one particularly disturbing sequence, an injured man desperately contacts emergency services, only to encounter an automated system demanding payment information before assistance can be dispatched. The scene captures the novel's central premise: in a world consumed by greed, the right to survive has become another commodity.
Antone further develops this unsettling universe through supernatural encounters, unexplained phenomena, and disturbing visions of catastrophic destruction. The story moves through the streets of futuristic Brooklyn, where humans and robots coexist amid growing suspicions about government agendas, social classification, and concealed technological advancements. These elements create a layered narrative that blends speculative fiction with recognizable contemporary anxieties surrounding economic inequality, institutional power, privacy, and technological control.
Beyond its action-driven storyline, THE FEE explores the psychological consequences of living in a system where trust is fragile and personal ambition can become a dangerous obsession. Vonte's journey presents difficult questions about morality, loyalty, and the sacrifices individuals are willing to make in pursuit of power. Antone's cinematic storytelling approach, vivid imagery, fast-moving dialogue, and ominous atmosphere bring an unpredictable fictional world to life.
With its combination of dystopian science fiction, supernatural horror, and socially conscious storytelling, THE FEE: Everything Comes With a Price seeks to engage readers who appreciate high-stakes suspense and thought-provoking narratives. As Vonte confronts increasingly dangerous forces, the story challenges audiences to consider what happens when humanity places a monetary value on everything, including life itself.
Readers can purchase Shamell Antone's futuristic thriller, THE FEE: Everything Comes With a Price, on Amazon. For the latest news about the book and Antone's upcoming projects, readers can follow the author's official announcements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment