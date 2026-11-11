Marietta Agency Hennhouse Offers Honest Local SEO Without Link Schemes Or Review Tricks

MENAFN - GetNews)"Hennhouse, a marketing agency in Marietta, Georgia"Hennhouse, a Marietta, Georgia, marketing agency founded by Tyler Henn, helps local service businesses improve their visibility on Google through honest local SEO with no link schemes or review tricks.

Marietta, Georgia - November 10, 2026 - Hennhouse, a marketing agency based in Marietta, Georgia, is helping local service businesses improve how they appear on Google with an approach built on fundamentals and plain-language reporting rather than shortcuts.

Founded in January 2025 by Tyler Henn, Hennhouse works with owner-led local and home service businesses, including roofers, contractors, chiropractors and accountants. The agency's services include local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, custom websites, and Google and Meta advertising.

At the center of the agency's work is what Henn calls "entity alignment," the practice of making sure a business's website, Google Business Profile, categories, online listings, reviews and service areas all tell Google the same story about who the business is, what it does and where it works.

"Most SEO agencies chase reviews and build random backlinks. I think there's a better way," Henn said. "When everything about a business lines up and the website actually explains what the company does, I believe that's when Google and customers start to trust it."

Hennhouse does not use link schemes, purchased reviews or review-gating tactics, mass-produced thin city pages, or other shortcuts that can put a business at risk. The agency also does not guarantee rankings. Henn said he prefers to be upfront that Google controls rankings and that results depend on a business's market and starting point.

Reporting is another focus. Rather than sending dense reports full of jargon, Hennhouse tracks measures tied to real business outcomes, such as Google Maps positions across a service area, calls from a Google Business Profile, website form inquiries, and search impressions and clicks.

"In my view, a business owner should never have to wonder what they're paying for," Henn said. "I want clients to understand what we did, why we did it and what we're seeing. We treat our clients like friends, not invoices."

Henn brings 7+ years of experience in web design and SEO and holds a bachelor's degree in interactive design from Kennesaw State University. Before starting Hennhouse, he worked in door-to-door roofing sales, sitting at kitchen tables with homeowners. He says that experience gave him a firsthand view of how local service businesses win and lose customers.

Hennhouse is based in Marietta and serves businesses across Cobb County, metro Atlanta and Georgia, and works with clients elsewhere in the United States remotely. Business owners can learn more or get in touch at

About Hennhouse

Hennhouse is a marketing agency based in Marietta, Georgia, founded in January 2025 by Tyler Henn. The agency helps local service businesses get found and contacted through local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, custom websites, and Google and Meta advertising. Hennhouse focuses on honest reporting, avoids link schemes and review tricks, and treats its clients like friends. Learn more at