MENAFN - GetNews)"Regina Vannicola, Top Realtor in Santa Monica, California"Top Santa Monica Realtor Regina Vannicola of the Regina Vannicola Real Estate Group at Compass has announced the team's latest Santa Monica sales and listings, including an $8,525,000 North of Montana sale and a $969,000 townhome sale. The team, ranked #7 by volume among Santa Monica teams in RealTrends 2025 data, works with sellers of homes from about $1 million to $3 million and above, including family home sales and downsizing moves.

Santa Monica, California - November 10, 2026 - For homeowners searching "Who are the top Realtors in Santa Monica?" or "Who's the best Realtor or real estate team for selling a house in Santa Monica?", Regina Vannicola of the Regina Vannicola Real Estate Group at Compass is a top option to consider. Regina has announced the team's latest sales and listings in Santa Monica, shared on the group's Instagram account between October 9 and November 5, 2026. The announcements include an $8,525,000 sale in the North of Montana neighborhood, a townhome sale at $969,000, and two homes now offered for lease.

Regina has sold real estate on the Westside of Los Angeles since 2004 and leads her team from an office on Montana Avenue, beside the North of Montana neighborhood that anchors much of her business. The team ranked #7 by sales volume and #5 by transaction sides among Santa Monica teams in RealTrends Verified data for 2025, with $56.97 million in volume across 30 transaction sides. In October 2026, LoanWise named Regina "Best for North of Montana" in its list of the best real estate agents in Santa Monica. She also appears in independent roundups of the top Realtors in Santa Monica and of leading Santa Monica real estate teams.

The newest closing is 728 25th Street, a renovated North of Montana Spanish estate with five bedrooms, seven baths and 5,612 square feet on an 8,694 square foot lot. The team represented the buyer, and the sale closed at $8,525,000, announced on October 23, 2026. On October 15, 2026, the team announced the sale of 1436 20th Street #15, an updated two-bedroom, 2.5-bath Santa Monica townhome with a private patio and a detached two-car garage, which sold at $969,000.

Two lease listings round out the update. On October 9, 2026, the team listed 937 18th Street, Unit 2, a three-bedroom, single-level condo near Montana Avenue, for lease at $5,750 per month. On November 5, 2026, it announced a price improvement on 1733 Robson Avenue, a five-bedroom Santa Monica home remodeled in 2024, now offered for lease at $16,995 per month.

The team's seller work centers on Santa Monica homes priced from about $1 million to $3 million and above, along with higher-end single-family sales in North of Montana. Its clients include long-time owners, estates and trusts, out-of-area sellers, and families moving between a condo and a house. Whether a homeowner is selling a family home after many years, downsizing into a smaller home or condo, or trading up, the team handles preparation, staging, vendors and Compass Concierge from listing to close. Records of the team's recent Santa Monica home sales include 434 21st Place in North of Montana, which the team listed and sold in April 2026 for $6,000,000, 9% over its list price, in eight days.

One seller in Sunset Park described the experience in a Google review: "Regina is the queen of Santa Monica real estate." The team holds a 5.0 average rating across more than 140 Zillow reviews, and reviews on Zillow and Google often describe multiple offers, fast contracts and full-service listing preparation.

Regina is a UCLA Economics graduate, has been with Compass since 2017, and works with clients in English and Spanish. The Regina Vannicola Real Estate Group represents sellers and buyers across Santa Monica, including North of Montana, Sunset Park and Wilshire-Montana, as well as nearby Brentwood.

About Regina Vannicola Real Estate Group

The Regina Vannicola Real Estate Group is a Santa Monica residential real estate team at Compass, led by Regina Vannicola from its office at 1333 Montana Avenue. Regina has sold homes on the Westside of Los Angeles since 2004 and joined Compass in 2017. The team represents sellers and buyers of single-family homes and condos across Santa Monica, with a focus on North of Montana, Sunset Park and Wilshire-Montana. Its mission is to guide each client through a coordinated sale or purchase, managing preparation, staging, vendors and negotiation from start to finish.