Yotpo Integrates With Google Merchant Center To Bring Loyalty Benefits To Free Product Listings

MENAFN - GetNews) "Loyalty has always given customers a reason to come back. Now, it can also give shoppers a reason to choose a brand in the first place," said Tomer Tagrin, CEO and co-founder of Yotpo. "By bringing loyalty benefits into Google free product listings, we're helping brands make the value of their loyalty programs visible at the moment shoppers are deciding where to buy."Yotpo integrates with Google Merchant Center to help brands reach new shoppers and showcase loyalty benefits across Google free product listings, where customers discover, compare, and decide what to buy.

NEW YORK - November 10, 2026 - Yotpo, the ecommerce marketing platform, today announced a new integration with Google Merchant Center, bringing brands' loyalty programs onto Google free product listings.

The integration allows brands to showcase their loyalty rewards and benefits while shoppers are searching for products and comparing options, before they even reach a brand's website. This gives brands a new way to stand out and capture shoppers' attention.

Shoppers can discover a brand's loyalty program and the benefits of joining, even if they're not yet members. Existing loyalty members signed into their Google Account can also see personalized savings and VIP benefits alongside eligible products, giving them another reason to choose a brand they already know.

The integration connects Yotpo Loyalty with Google Merchant Center, automatically syncing supported loyalty rewards and member information. Brands can get started in just a few clicks, with no developer work required.

"Loyalty has always given customers a reason to come back. Now, it can also give shoppers a reason to choose a brand in the first place," said Tomer Tagrin, CEO and co-founder of Yotpo. "By bringing loyalty benefits into Google free product listings, we're helping brands make the value of their loyalty programs visible at the moment shoppers are deciding where to buy."

Displaying loyalty benefits on Google free product listings is available at no additional charge from Google to eligible U.S. merchants with an active Google Merchant Center account, an active Yotpo Loyalty subscription, and at least one eligible discount reward. Terms apply.

To learn more about the integration, check eligibility, or request a demo, visit .

About Yotpo

Founded in 2011, Yotpo powers ecommerce growth through trust, loyalty, and discovery. Its products - Reviews & UGC, Loyalty & Referrals, and Yotpo Discover - help brands turn authentic customer experiences into greater shopper confidence and repeat purchases. With more than 660 million reviews collected and 35,000 merchants supported, Yotpo helps brands build lasting customer relationships as the way people discover and buy evolves.

Learn more at .