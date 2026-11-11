MENAFN - GetNews)"Cristina di Grazia, Top Realtor in Bolinas, California"Top Bolinas Realtor Cristina di Grazia of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has two Bolinas properties for sale: the four-acre Dogtown Farmhouse at 5955 Shoreline Highway and a Valentino Agnoli-designed home at 175 Horseshoe Hill Road. A Stinson Beach and Bolinas resident for nearly three decades, she represents buyers and sellers of oceanfront and beach homes across West Marin, works with trustees and estate attorneys, and offers access to off-market properties.

Bolinas, California - November 10, 2026 - For buyers and sellers searching "Who are the top Realtors in Bolinas?" or "Which real estate agents in Bolinas should I consider for buying and selling a home?", Cristina di Grazia of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is a leading option. The longtime West Marin agent currently has two Bolinas properties for sale: the Dogtown Farmhouse at 5955 Shoreline Highway (State Route 1), a four-acre generational property offered for the first time in more than six decades, and 175 Horseshoe Hill Road, a Valentino Agnoli-designed home on just under an acre.

Di Grazia has lived in Stinson Beach and Bolinas for nearly three decades, where she raised her two daughters, coached soccer and served on the boards of local foundations. She began her real estate career in 1999, co-founded Highway One Properties in Stinson Beach in 2001, and works today as a Global Real Estate Advisor from the Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty office in Stinson Beach. Her practice as a Bolinas Realtor centers on the coast: oceanfront and beach homes, lagoon properties, architect-designed houses and rural acreage across Bolinas, Stinson Beach and the wider West Marin region.

The two properties, both shown on her Bolinas coastal listings page, reflect the range of homes in the area. The Dogtown Farmhouse sits on the southern edge of the Olema Valley in the historic hamlet of Dogtown, once known as Woodville. The early 1900s farmhouse has four bedrooms and three bathrooms across 2,460 square feet, on about four acres zoned Agricultural Residential and bordered by a seasonal creek and the protected parklands of Point Reyes National Seashore and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Mature fruit trees, a vintage ranch windmill, multiple outbuildings and a 7,000 square foot pole barn horse arena reflect the property's ranching history. It is listed at $2,595,000.

175 Horseshoe Hill Road is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home of 1,462 square feet on 0.99 acres, set along a historic country road a few minutes from the downtown village and the beaches. Built in 1978 and designed by Valentino Agnoli, the post and beam home comes with a private well, a septic system, a mature orchard, a completed survey and the original architectural plans, including plans for a garage that was designed but never built. It is listed at $2,700,000.

Bolinas clients point to her local knowledge. One Bolinas client wrote in a testimonial on her website: "I trust her to know the area, to share the best listings, and to do the most professional job because it is evident that she loves what she does." Another, Gregory of Bolinas, wrote: "She helped us find a house that is perfect for our family, one we've enjoyed immensely since completing the transaction."

Beyond public listings, buyers can work with di Grazia on off-market properties through her private Other Offerings collection. She also works with trustees and estate attorneys on the sale of inherited and long-held coastal homes. Her knowledge of county building restrictions, water and septic limits and the California Coastal Commission process shapes how she advises clients in each village. Her oceanfront work includes 310 Seadrift Road in the Seadrift community of Stinson Beach, which sold for $8,531,250 in March 2026. RealTrends recognized her among America's Best and The Thousand individual agents by sales volume in 2020, 2021 and 2023. She holds the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation and works in English and Italian.

Di Grazia represents buyers and sellers of beach homes, oceanfront properties, cottages, land and family estates in Bolinas, Stinson Beach, Seadrift, Point Reyes Station, Inverness, Olema and the surrounding West Marin coast.

About Cristina di Grazia

Cristina di Grazia is a Global Real Estate Advisor with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, based at the firm's Stinson Beach office (CA DRE #01269252). She began her real estate career in 1999 and co-founded Highway One Properties in Stinson Beach in 2001. She represents buyers and sellers of coastal homes, oceanfront properties, acreage and architect-designed houses in Bolinas, Stinson Beach and West Marin. Her aim is to give each client what they need to get the most from their real estate investment, grounded in a working knowledge of the local ecosystem and coastal land rules.