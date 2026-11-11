JETOUR Global Fan Festival To Light Up Rio, Connecting Owners Through Modding Culture

MENAFN - GetNews) The off-road brand's annual owner gathering, taking place November 18–19, will showcase factory-modified and owner-modified vehicles

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, - November 10, 2026 - JETOUR will hold the 2026 Global Fan Festival at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro from November 18 to 19. User representatives, media and Kols from all over the world will gather in Brazil to attend JETOUR's annual global user event.

Themed“Journeyed by Passion”, this year's festival brings JETOUR's Travel+ strategy together with Brazil's vibrant off-road and vehicle modification culture, fostering cultural connections across South America.

Brought Together by Passion, Rooted in Modding Culture

Brazil, a country known for its passion and energy, is home to one of South America's most vibrant off-road and vehicle modification communities. Here, off-roading is more than a test of performance; it is a lifestyle rooted in freedom, self-expression and belonging. By bringing its Global Fan Festival to Rio de Janeiro, JETOUR aims to bring enthusiasts together and foster exchange across off-road and vehicle modification cultures.

Vehicle modification has long been an important part of how JETOUR builds its owner community. The festival will feature 20 vehicles modified by local Brazilian owners, showcasing the creativity and individuality of the local modification scene. A convoy of factory-modified vehicles will also tour landmarks across Rio, bringing the event beyond the venue and into the city. The festival will additionally showcase several JETOUR factory-modified models, including the T1 Road Knight, T2 Dark Knight, G700 Cyber and G700 Wild Knight, giving visitors an up-close look at different customization styles and vehicle designs.

G700 CYBER

To date, JETOUR has introduced more than ten factory-modified models, including the T1 Dark Knight, T2 Dark Warrior and G700 Top Fire, offering options ranging from light factory upgrades to extensive customization. Owners have also played an active role in co-creation, contributing more than 5,000 personalized modification designs worldwide. In Rio, JETOUR's engineering capabilities will meet Brazilian owners' enthusiasm for individuality, bringing the two communities together through a shared interest in vehicle customization.

T2 WORRIOR

From Global Growth to a Global Owner Culture

As of the end of September 2026, JETOUR had sold more than 2.56 million vehicles worldwide. Its products are available in more than 100 countries and regions through a network of more than 2,000 sales and service outlets, and the brand counts more than 50 million fans globally.

Since its founding in 2018, JETOUR has followed what it calls its“Travel+” strategy, which pairs its vehicles with a wider set of products and services for owners who travel, including modification parts, travel gear and rest stations, along with community events such as the fan festival. JETOUR CLUB, its official owners' program, comprises more than 300 clubs across more than 30 countries and regions, with over 30,000 core members worldwide. JETOUR puts users' needs and interests first, integrating vehicle modification culture and its Travel+ philosophy into its brand practices to build distinctive cultural symbols that strengthen brand identity and resonate with users.

From vehicle customization to travel experiences, JETOUR continues to bring owners together through shared interests. The Global Fan Festival in Rio will create further opportunities for owners from different markets to connect, extending the“Travel+” philosophy through cultural exchange and active owner participation.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018, JETOUR is committed to the“Travel+” strategy and has entered more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, with over 2,000 sales and after-sales service outlets and a global user base exceeding 50 million. Its global R&D network spans the EU, the Middle East, Central & South America,ASEAN and etc. Its portfolio includes the T-Series, which targets the light off-road segment, and the G-Series, positioned for the premium luxury off-road market. Together, these models cater to diverse travel scenarios, including urban commuting, family road trips, outdoor camping adventures, and long-distance journeys.