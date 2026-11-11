COOFANDY Joins Hands With Fashion Influencer Rowan Row For Collaboration, Launching A Holiday Capsule Wardrobe Of“Sharp Looks, No Effort”

MENAFN - GetNews)COOFANDY, a renowned men's apparel brand, has officially announced its Holiday collaboration with celebrated British fashion creator Rowan Row, with a dedicated influencer collaboration landing page launched simultaneously. Centered around the styling philosophy of“Sharp Looks, No Effort”, this partnership aims to build a holiday-season capsule wardrobe for modern men following the concept of“One wardrobe, every occasion”, blending great style with ultimate ease.

Official Collaboration Unveiled: Interpreting the Effortless Style Ethos

Rowan Row, who boasts 1.7 million followers, has long resonated with male audiences thanks to his sharp fashion sensibility and practical everyday styling. For this collaboration, the two parties focus on“how to dress smartly yet effortlessly during the busy holiday season”. Featuring a streamlined, versatile and mix-and-match men's capsule wardrobe, the pieces allow men to transition seamlessly between work commutes, family dinners and holiday gatherings.

This also marks the core inspiration behind COOFANDY's men's capsule wardrobe concept. The collection prioritizes tailored cuts and all-day comfort, built around the idea of“one garment, multiple wears, always polished” to cut down the time spent on repeated outfit planning amid the holiday rush.

Must-Have Holiday Picks to Elevate Your Winter Look

To fit diverse occasions, COOFANDY highlights two standout autumn and winter styles to inspire your festive outfits:

Holiday Knit Collection: An elevated take on classic Christmas sweaters. This range incorporates festive motifs including reindeers and snowflakes, available in zip mock neck and crew neck silhouettes. Warm and playful, they shine on their own for a casual vibrant look, or layered over shirts for smart casual business styling.

Long-Sleeve Pullover Knitwear: Designed with minimalist Nordic geometric patterns. Its slim, lightweight fit works perfectly for smart-casual office days and weekend get-togethers alike, covering a wide range of settings from work to leisure.

This holiday season, COOFANDY delivers a streamlined wardrobe solution tailored for mixed occasions from office work to social gatherings. Customers can explore the full collection and styling inspiration via the brand's official store and the collaboration landing page to curate their ideal festive looks.

About COOFANDYFounded in 2015, COOFANDY is a global menswear brand offering stylish, versatile, and accessible clothing for modern men.

For more information, please visit the COOFANDY website and Amazon storefron, or connect with COOFANDY on Facebook and Instagram.