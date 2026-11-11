MENAFN - GetNews)The China International Publishing Center (CIPC) issued a press release here on Tuesday to promote an article written by Alex Lamb, Assistant Professor at the College of Artificial Intelligence, Tsinghua University.

The full text of the article, titled "Advancing Mutual Learning Among Civilizations Through Education and AI Cooperation", is as follows:

As Chinese President Xi Jinping stated in Volume V of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China,“Human civilization is colorful by nature.” This is an important starting point for thinking about the Global Civilization Initiative. In education and AI, diversity is not only something to respect. It is also a practical strength. When students and researchers with different experiences come together, they often ask different questions, challenge one another's assumptions, and discover better answers.

Educational exchange is one of the most direct ways to promote mutual learning among civilizations. Students do not only acquire technical knowledge. They also experience another society, build friendships, and develop a deeper understanding of different histories and cultures. At the same time, international students enrich their host institutions by bringing their own languages, intellectual traditions, and perspectives. This is people-to-people connectivity at a very concrete level.

There is a great opportunity for China to expand this kind of academic exchange. This year, Tsinghua University's Yao Class at the Institute for Interdisciplinary Information Sciences (IIIS) successfully recruited mathematics Olympiad students ranked among the top five in their respective countries, including students from Iran, Brazil, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Malaysia. These early results suggest that education at Tsinghua is already highly appealing to excellent students from many different countries.

In one case, a mathematics Olympiad contestant visiting China for the first time was so impressed by his visit to Huairou that he immediately decided to pursue his undergraduate degree in China. Such direct experience matters. A student may arrive with an abstract impression of a country but leave with friendships, personal connections, and a deeper understanding.

Why is this exchange so valuable? As President Xi Jinping said,“We should remain committed to exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.” First, international students at Tsinghua can work with first-class researchers and classmates. Second, they contribute their own knowledge and perspectives, which also benefit Chinese faculty and students. Third, these relationships can continue for decades. Some students may work in China after graduation, while others may return home. In either case, they can serve as bridges for deeper partnership in science, education, and culture.

The goal should not be one-way recruitment. It should be mutual development, in which students, Tsinghua, and their home countries all benefit. Universities can strengthen this process through mentorship, cultural orientation, joint activities between Chinese and international students, and alumni networks that maintain these connections after graduation.

How can education and AI cooperation contribute to better global governance? AI requires a deep technology stack, especially in hardware and semiconductors, and no country can efficiently develop every layer alone. International cooperation in research, supply chains, and technical standards is therefore essential for both innovation and resilience. At the same time, AI is driving gains in productivity. It is important that the wealth generated is shared globally, rather than concentrated in a few countries or companies. Education, training, affordable access, and joint research can help more countries participate in and benefit from these gains. Diverse international teams can also better understand different languages, social needs, and cultural assumptions, which is important for both developing and governing AI responsibly.

The World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) provides one platform for this kind of practical cooperation. Its establishment was accompanied by China's commitment to provide developing countries with 5,000 opportunities in AI training and seminar programs over five years. These international training opportunities can help participants develop technical skills while also sharing governance experience across national and cultural contexts.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping stated in Volume V of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China,“International cooperation,openness, and sharing are now more essential than ever for tacking challenges that impact all of humanity.” No single country has all the answers to AI safety, equitable access, or technological governance. Open cooperation allows countries to combine their strengths and learn from each other's experience. It also helps ensure that technological progress serves people in different circumstances rather than benefiting only a small number of countries or institutions.

President Xi also stated,“It is precisely because of their differences in history, culture and system that all countries should interact with one another, learn from each other and advance together.” This principle suggests concrete next steps: more scholarships, joint degree programs, collaborative research projects, international AI governance dialogues, and opportunities for students and researchers to participate as equal contributors.

Education and AI cooperation therefore provide two practical ways to advance mutual learning among civilizations. Their value lies not only in the knowledge or technologies they produce, but also in the relationships they create. By developing these relationships through equal partnership, multilateral cooperation, and shared benefits, countries can contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

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With the aim of promoting the innovation and development of outbound publications and international communication, the China International Publishing Center (CIPC) is committed to collaborating and gathering resources of all parties. The Center is committed to pooling resources to build a new platform for international communication and exchanges, tell the Chinese story of the new era to the world, for better exchanges and mutual understanding between Chinese and other civilizations.