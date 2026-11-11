Temperatures Set To Rise Through Saturday After Chilly Wednesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- Relatively cold weather will prevail across most regions on Wednesday before temperatures begin a steady climb on Thursday, reaching seasonal averages and bringing milder conditions through Saturday, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Wednesday's weather will remain relatively cold across most of the Kingdom, with moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Low-level clouds will appear over northern and central areas, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 21 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains, compared with 20 C in West Amman, 18 C in the northern highlands, 17 C in the Sharah highlands and 22 C in the Badia.

Highs will reach 25 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 27 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 26 C at the Dead Sea and in Aqaba.

Temperatures will rise on Thursday to around their seasonal averages, bringing pleasant weather to most areas and moderate conditions to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Medium- and high-level clouds will appear, while southeasterly winds will remain moderate.

The warming trend will continue on Friday, with another rise in temperatures and pleasant weather across most regions. Moderate conditions will persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.

Temperatures will climb further on Saturday, bringing pleasant conditions to the high mountain areas and moderate weather elsewhere.

Some high-level clouds are expected, with moderate southeasterly winds continuing across the Kingdom.

//Petra// RZ