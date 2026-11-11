Qatar Airways' New Codeshare To Further Widen Its Reach In Canada

Under the pact, the Doha-based airline will place its code on select Porter flights, allowing travelers to continue their journeys beyond Toronto and Montreal, the two Canadian cities it currently serves.

Qatar Airways said the partnership will connect its passengers to Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, St. John's, and Thunder Bay by leveraging Porter's growing domestic network and strong presence in Eastern Canada.

Codeshare flights are open for booking through the Qatar Airways website and app for travel starting November 16.

The agreement comes as Qatar Airways builds up its Canadian operations. The airline raised its frequencies from 12 to 14 weekly on October 25, and it now flies daily to both Toronto and Montreal.

Porter becomes the second Canadian partner Qatar Airways has added in recent weeks. Earlier, on October 26, the airline announced a similar codeshare agreement with WestJet.

Under the arrangement, Qatar Airways adds its code to WestJet flights across Canada to provide passengers with onward connections to Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, and Winnipeg via Toronto and Montreal.

Under both deals, travelers in Canada can also connect via Hamad International Airport in Doha to Qatar Airways' global network of more than 170 destinations, including Delhi, Manila, Dubai, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Singapore, and Jeddah.