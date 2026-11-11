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Air Astra Welcomes Duchess Of Edinburgh On Board


Date: 2026-11-11 12:07:57

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Air Astra has welcomed Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, on board a flight from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar on the rainy afternoon of November 9.

The private carrier shared the details in a social media post shortly after the flight, adding that its crew felt privileged to serve the royal guest.

A photo shared with the post shows the Duchess standing with a pilot, an airport staff member, two cabin crew members, and two ground crew members of the airline.

Air Astra noted the Duchess is widely respected for her work on gender equality, the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, and the prevention of avoidable blindness.

The Duchess is currently paying a three-day visit to Bangladesh from November 9 to 11 at the request of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

In Cox's Bazar, she was scheduled to visit organizations supporting Rohingya refugees, including services for women, girls, and families affected by displacement.

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Bangladesh Monitor

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