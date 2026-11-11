Etihad Unveils Mclaren-Branded Boeing 787 Dreamliner

The aircraft was revealed at Etihad Engineering's facility in Abu Dhabi on November 9. The unveiling also earned a Guinness World Records title for the largest single-piece kabuki reveal, independently verified by the organization.

The 787 will operate across Etihad's international network, connecting Abu Dhabi with Dublin, Milan, Vienna, Bali, Bangkok, and Delhi. Its maiden flight departed for Madrid at 2:37 pm on November 10.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Etihad Aviation Group Chairman Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi highlighted the long-term nature of the partnership.

"Great things are not built by chance but through patience, precision, resilience, and a long-term view," he said.

Al Shorafa drew parallels between the two industries, noting that both Formula 1 and aviation depend on teams that prepare relentlessly, trust each other, and never stop improving.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said the aircraft offers a distinctive way to present the partnership to a global audience.

"It's fantastic to see our partnership with Etihad Airways brought to life in such a unique way," he said, adding that the livery will connect the team and the airline with fans and customers worldwide.

Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves said the aircraft would carry the partnership's identity from Abu Dhabi to cities around the world, bringing the airline closer to Formula 1 fans across its expanding network.

"Etihad and McLaren Racing are two ambitious global brands with a shared focus on performance and a drive to keep moving forward," he said.

The aircraft is the latest development in a partnership announced earlier this year. Etihad is an official partner of the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team and the McLaren Hypercar Team for the 2026 season and beyond.

The collaboration also extends to the team's cars. Etihad's branding appears on the rear wing and halo of the MCL40, as well as on the helmets of the team's drivers.