Poland Says Pentagon Green Lit For Permanent U.S. Military Base

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on X by Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz following talks in Washington with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Ukrinform reports.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the Pentagon had given the green light for the establishment of a permanent U.S. military base in Poland. He added that the review of U.S. forces in Europe was nearing completion and that developments were moving in a positive direction.

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According to him, the two sides discussed the details of the proposal during his meeting with Hegseth.

The Polish deputy prime minister emphasized that they were getting closer to their goal and were determined to see the project through for the sake of Poland's security.

Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed that the final decision would be made by the White House in early December 2026.

As Ukrinform reported, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz had previously said that Washington was receptive to Warsaw's proposal to establish a permanent U.S. military base in Poland. According to him, Washington could make a final decision on the matter by the end of this year.