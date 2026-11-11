Zelensky Presents Northern European Partners With Plan For Getting Through Winter

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the President made the statement during a press briefing in Denmark.

He said that Ukraine had prepared a plan for getting through the winter and that he had shared it with Northern European partners that day. The plan covered the energy sector, additional supplies of diesel fuel, and the protection and reinforcement of bridges in cities along the banks of the Dnipro River. He added that it also included support for people who had been left without electricity or might face similar difficulties.

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Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Denmark for providing an energy support package for the Kherson region.

Later, answering questions from the media, the President emphasized that energy assistance for Ukraine involves not only financial support but also the delivery of specific quantities of diesel fuel and gasoline, particularly to power generators at support centers serving people who have been left without electricity.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Denmark announced a EUR 20 million energy assistance package for the Kherson region.

Photo: Office of the President