Europe Must Appoint Representative For Peace Negotiations By End Of November Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during a press briefing in Denmark, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Zelensky said that, in his opinion, Europe should decide by the end of November who would represent it in the negotiations. He added that it would be preferable for the decision to be made at that time, as the representatives would receive a mandate to negotiate on behalf of the whole of Europe.

He recalled that another summit of the Coalition of the Willing was scheduled to take place in Berlin on November 19, noting that it would provide an opportunity to make such a decision.

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Zelensky also emphasized the importance of Europe's participation in the negotiation process, particularly with regard to security guarantees and reconstruction plans.

He stressed that the war was taking place in Europe and that it would ultimately become clear who would provide security guarantees and which businesses would participate in Ukraine's reconstruction. He concluded that Europe's role was therefore extremely important.

As previously reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced an in-person meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin on November 19. They are expected to agree on the level of continued support for Ukraine in 2027, primarily military assistance.

Photo: Office of the President