Zelensky On Front Line Situation Assessments: Putin Lives In Different Reality

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President made these remarks during a press briefing in Denmark, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Zelensky explained that meetings had taken place in the negotiation room that day and that, afterwards, he had received a second briefing from his team. According to the briefing, Russian representatives believed that they had occupied half of the territory in Donbas that was actually under Ukrainian control. He stressed that this was a substantial area, rather than just one village, and noted that the claims had been made seriously by Russian military personnel and intelligence representatives.

He added that the Ukrainian negotiating team had responded by presenting video and photographic evidence confirming that the territory in question was under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

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Zelensky described the situation as a problem of conflicting information, arguing that Russia and Ukraine were operating with different understandings of the battlefield situation. He suggested that Putin had a different perception of reality and was conveying misleading information to the United States, claiming that Russia would be able to fully occupy eastern Ukraine within one to three months. However, Zelensky insisted that these claims were untrue and did not reflect the actual situation.

He noted that the American side shared Ukraine's assessment of the battlefield situation, adding that the United States had acted appropriately by confirming Ukraine's account of the actual developments on the front line.

The President once again stressed the need for negotiations at the leaders' level, arguing that this was the only way to resolve the most sensitive issues of the war, particularly territorial matters.

He explained that Ukraine was ready to sit down at the negotiating table to discuss territorial issues and emphasized the need for bilateral dialogue mediated by Europe and the United States, but, most importantly, conducted at the level of national leaders.

Zelensky concluded by saying that he was fully aware of the situation and believed that the Russian leader should also have a clear understanding of Ukraine's position and the actual situation on the battlefield.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the United States will mediate working-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Before the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, President Zelensky held a conversation with US presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.