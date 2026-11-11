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Trump: Hegseth Gets A+++ For His Defense Against Massie


Date: 2026-11-11 12:07:25

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth "gets an A plus, plus, plus" for his defense against Thomas Massie, a Republican and the House Representative from Kentucky's 45th district, who has called for Hegseth's impeachment.

In a Truth Social post, Trump dismissed Massie as "disgruntled, angry, defeated," and a "total loser."

Trump's comments came just after Hegseth completed his press conference, during which he labeled the impeachment attempt "a political spectacle" and a "farce." He also insisted that the department's actions enjoy "ton of support" in Congress.

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