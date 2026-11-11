Cambodia Targets Europe To Grow Cashew And Pepper Exports, Eyes Bigger Global Share

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Vijian Paramasivam

PHNOM PENH, Nov 11 (NNN) -- Cambodia is pushing to sell more cashew nuts and pepper in the European Union (EU), where meeting strict standards on quality, food safety and traceability could also unlock other global markets.

The government is intensifying efforts to boost exports of the two agricultural products, which are emerging as major revenue generators for the Kingdom as their popularity rises in international markets.

“Europe is an important market for Cambodia, but the objective is broader than Europe alone.

“Meeting the standards of the EU market - on quality, food safety, traceability and reliability - helps Cambodian products become more competitive not only in Europe but also in global markets,” Bryan Fornari, Chargé d'Affaires at the Delegation of the EU to Cambodia, said at the“Cambodia Cashew and Pepper Trade Forum 2026” in Phnom Penh on Tuesday.

Pepper grown in Kampot province has gained international geographical indication certification for its quality, while the M23 large-size cashew nuts, known for their unique creamy, buttery taste, have become prominent among importers.

Cambodia produces about 20,000 metric tonnes of pepper annually, and last year its exports were valued at US$31 million (RM126 million).

Farmers produced over one million metric tonnes of cashew nuts and exports of the raw commodity earned $1.5 billion (RM6 billion) in 2025.

“Our goal is not simply to increase export volumes but to promote domestic processing, improve quality and standards, and build brands so that Cambodian products can capture greater value and gain international recognition,” Cambodian Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Hem Vanndy said at the forum.

Domestic processing facilities have a combined annual capacity of 86,800 metric tonnes, but actual processing stands at only 22,600 metric tonnes, or about 26 per cent of the installed capacity.

Germany's Ambassador to Cambodia, Silke Rofer, said the time was ripe for Cambodian exporters to expand into the European market.

"Germany is proud to support Cambodia in strengthening its trade competitiveness and expanding its global connections.

“I am looking forward to seeing more Cambodian products on supermarket shelves and in restaurants across Europe,” she said.

The second annual edition of the forum, themed“Cambodia to the World: Trading with the European Union,” is being held from Nov 10 to 12 and is organised by the Cambodian government in partnership with the EU and Germany.

--NNN