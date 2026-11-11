MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Careful Movers offers white glove and piano moving from Menlo Park for homes in Atherton, Palo Alto, Woodside and nearby Peninsula communities.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Careful Movers is highlighting its white glove and piano moving services for homeowners in Menlo Park and the surrounding Peninsula. From its location at 3641 Haven Ave, Suite C, the company serves households in Atherton, Palo Alto, Woodside, Portola Valley, Redwood City and Los Altos. Many homes there hold fine furniture, artwork, antiques and instruments that need more care than a standard move.White glove service covers full packing, custom protection for fragile and high-value items, careful loading, and unpacking and placement at the new home. Pianos are moved by trained crews using equipment built for the job, whether the move is across town or between floors."Peninsula families often have pieces that can't be replaced, and they want a crew that treats their home with respect," said a spokesperson for Careful Movers.Careful Movers also offers residential, commercial, long-distance and apartment moving, plus packing, storage and moving supplies. Customers can book white glove or piano moving alongside a full household move or on its own.Residents in Menlo Park and nearby cities can request a quote at carefulmovers or by calling 650-595-8400.About Careful MoversCareful Movers is a Bay Area moving company with locations in Menlo Park and Union City. It offers residential, commercial, long-distance, white glove and piano moving, along with packing, storage and junk removal across the Peninsula, South Bay and East Bay.

Artem Krylov

Careful Movers

+1 650-595-8400

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Careful Movers Brings White Glove and Piano Moving to Menlo Park and Peninsula Homes News Provided By Rotate Digital November 11, 2026, 04:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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