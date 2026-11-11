Bitdelta Pro Named Title Sponsor Of Yas Lions For Abu Dhabi T10 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) BitDelta Pro becomes Title Sponsor, bringing its new“Trade Beyond” brand to Zayed Cricket Stadium, with the BitDelta Pro logo featured on the Yas Lions jersey throughout the tournament. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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BitDelta Pro, the multi-assets trading platform of the BitDelta Group, today announced that it has been named Title Sponsor of Yas Lions for the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10, the world's only ICC-sanctioned ten-over professional cricket league. The BitDelta Pro logo will feature on the Yas Lions playing jersey throughout the tournament, which runs from 7 to 20 November 2026 at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony held today at BitDelta's Dubai headquarters, attended by Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou, Group CEO of BitDelta, alongside Robin Uthappa, Co-Owner of Yas Lions.

The title sponsorship connects two brands built on preparation, discipline, and decision-making under pressure. Yas Lions enter this edition of the competition with one of the most experienced squads in the league, featuring West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, England internationals James Vince and David Willey, former Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, UAE international Haider Ali, West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein, and Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutt, alongside a core of UAE talent.

For BitDelta Pro, the title sponsorship marks the first major sports activation since the group's brand refresh earlier this month under the new“Trade Beyond” positioning, which places client experience at the centre of the platform's growth strategy across the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

“Cricket and trading share the same qualities, preparation, judgment and composure” said“Yas Lions are a team that plays with real clarity under pressure, and that matches how we want our clients to experience BitDelta Pro: a platform that supports traders when the moment matters most. We are proud to stand with them this season.”

“Having spent most of my life in cricket, I know what it takes to perform under pressure – and I recognise it when I see it in a brand,” said“BitDelta Pro's ambition and its focus on clarity for the client mirror what we are building with this team. We are proud to welcome them as our Title Sponsor for the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10, and we look forward to a partnership that extends well beyond this tournament.”

Fans will see the partnership come to life across match days at Zayed Cricket Stadium and through digital content, promotional campaigns and fan engagement on BitDelta Pro's channels throughout the fourteen-day tournament.

BitDelta Pro is a multi-asset trading platform and part of the BitDelta Group, a regulated financial services group headquartered in Dubai, UAE.

BitDelta Pro offers trading in stocks, equities, ETFs, indices, CFDs on commodities, cryptocurrencies, foreign exchange (forex) and futures, and options through MetaTrader 5, CQG, Iress Pro, and the BitDelta Terminal, serving retail and institutional clients across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and Africa.

BitDelta Pro operates under the“Trade Beyond” brand promise, delivering a client-first trading experience built for today's traders.

Trading in stocks, equities, ETFs, indices, CFDs on commodities, cryptocurrencies, foreign exchange (forex), futures, and options involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Certain products, including CFDs, futures, options, and other leveraged instruments, carry a high risk of rapid losses. Before trading, you should ensure that you fully understand the nature of the products, the risks involved, and whether you have the financial resources and risk tolerance to bear potential losses.