Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Edge Higher After Red-Hot Inflation Data And Nvidia Losses: CRWV, TTWO, NLST, NBIS In Focus

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The core index, excluding volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.3% for a third consecutive month.

The spike increased expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December to 100%. Markets are largely split on whether this would call for a 25 basis point hike or double to 50 bps. U.S. stock futures traded higher overnight late Tuesday following a hotter-than-expected October inflation reading and a second consecutive day of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) declines. As of 10:30 p.m. EST, Dow futures gained 0.27%, while the S & P 500 futures were up 0.55% and Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 1.23%. On Tuesday, all three U.S. benchmark indexes ended the session lower. The Nasdaq Composite led the declines, falling 0.74% at close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S & P 500 fell 0.30% and 0.38%, respectively.

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.30% 52,231.89 S & P 500 -0.38% 7,520.93 Nasdaq Composite -0.74% 25,065.88

Key US Market Drivers

On Tuesday, October's Consumer Price Index was in focus. The data came in red hot, rising 0.4% month-on-month, ahead of the consensus estimate of 0.3%, although it was lower than September's 0.6% rise.

The core index, excluding volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.3% for a third consecutive month, raising concerns about persistent underlying inflation and price pressure on the economy.

The spike increased expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December to 100%, although markets were largely split on whether it would call for a 25 basis point hike or double to 50 bps.

Data from the CME FedWatch tool put the chance of a 50 bps rate hike at 9.1%, up from nil a week ago, while the probability of a 25 bps rate hike stood at 90.9%.

Charlie Bilello, Chief Market Strategist at Creative Planning, said in a post on X that the Fed should be hiking rates at every policy meeting until the gap between the U.S. consumer prices and the central bank's 2% inflation target is erased.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said in London on Tuesday that the Fed needs to follow through on additional interest rate hikes to maintain its credibility and suggested a 50 bps hike.

James E. Thorne, Chief Market Strategist at Wellington Altus, called Waller's remarks“reckless” in a post on X, noting that the Fed needs to leave the 1970s behind. He highlighted that the economy is divided between an AI investment boom and interest-sensitive businesses under pressure, and the situation cannot be explained away through a single, mechanically applied estimate of r*.

“Different sectors face different financing conditions and respond differently to the same policy rate. That is not an obscure theoretical qualification. It is the economy the Fed is supposed to understand,” he said.

“The cyclical case is for a cut, not another hike. The Fed's acolytes will call further tightening a defence of credibility. Credibility is not restored by repeating a policy error with greater conviction,” Thorne added.

U.S. Treasury yields have jumped back higher following the hotter-than-expected inflation figures. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was trading at 5% at the time of writing, while the 30-year yield was at 5.358%. The U.S. bond market will be closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's shares slipped 5.5% on Tuesday, notching a second day of declines after CEO Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy weighed on the stock. Reports indicate that the chipmaker's Nvidia's two-day slide has cost it $4.07 trillion in market capitalization losses, its lowest since late March.

Dan Ives, Partner and Senior Managing Director Yorkville Ives, said in a post on X,“We believe if Jensen was removed as CEO, Nvidia is worth a lot less (25%-30%) as a company/stock and would change the future direction of the company and create a dramatically different competitive environment around AI GPUs globally especially for China. ~15% chance he removed (as of now) in our view.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Republican-controlled U.S. House voted 211–204 to refer the resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to committee, effectively stalling the effort.

On the geopolitical front, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Israel of trying to drag the U.S. into an“endless war” with Iran, while security chief Mohsen Rezaei dismissed reports of ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Oil prices climbed at the time of writing. Brent crude futures were trading at $92.35 a barrel, up about 0.94%, while WTI crude futures traded 0.52% higher at $86.49 per barrel.

Markets will now tune in for the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) for October, which is scheduled for release on Friday, and will provide further cues on the Fed's rate hike expectations.

Trending Tickers To Watch

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV): Shares of the company surged nearly 17% in the overnight session late Tuesday after it delivered better-than-expected quarterly results and boosted its annual forecasts.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO): The software games company was in focus on Tuesday after a price target cut from UBS. Analyst Christopher Schoell lowered his target to $295 from $300 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating, noting despite mixed quarterly results, unprecedented Grand Theft Auto VI preorders, upcoming content releases and new platform launches support a significant increase in bookings, earnings and free cash flow.

Netlist Inc. (NLST): Shares of the company gained nearly 3% in extended trading hours after the company's third-quarter (Q3) earnings results beat market expectations.

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS): The neocloud provider was on the retail radar ahead of its Q3 results expected before the bell on Thursday.

Other Market Trends

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) were all trading higher at the time of writing.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was down 0.14% amid 'bearish' sentiment.

Asian markets opened mixed on Wednesday. South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei 225 were trading higher at the time of writing, while China's SSE Composite was trading in red. Australian stocks also edged higher at the time of writing.

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