Kedarnath Dham Portals Close For Winter After Record Pilgrim Season

Kedarnath Dham Portals Close for Winter Season

The portals of Kedarnath Dham were ceremonially closed for the winter season at 8:30 AM on Wednesday, with more than 19.20 lakh devotees visiting the Himalayan shrine during this year's pilgrimage season, Badarinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Hemant Dwivedi said. The closure ceremony was held amid traditional rituals, Vedic chanting and the tunes of an Army band, with a large number of devotees gathering at the shrine to catch the final glimpse of Lord Shiva before the winter break.

Speaking to ANI, Dwivedi described the occasion as an emotional moment and said the traditional rituals had been successfully completed. "Today has arrived that emotional moment, an ancient tradition where for six months, worship is offered to Nara, and for six months to Narayana. Today, on November 11th, at 8:30 AM, the doors-well, I wouldn't call it closing the doors, rather this is the ceremony of 'Mangalam' for the doors. The first phase of all the rituals has been successfully completed here today," he said.

Record Pilgrimage Footfall

Highlighting the pilgrimage footfall, the BKTC president said, "This time, a new record has been established: 1.95 million (19.5 lakh) devotees from across the country and the world received the blessings of Baba Kedar." He expressed gratitude to the Kedar Sabha, Tirth Purohits, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police personnel and district administration for their contribution towards ensuring the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Deity Shift to Ukhimath

Dwivedi said the pilgrimage would now enter its second phase, with Baba Kedar's ceremonial palanquin (Doli) being taken to the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the deity's winter abode. He appealed to devotees who could not visit Kedarnath to seek blessings at the temple in Ukhimath. Meanwhile, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said the closing rituals began at 4 AM in the presence of administrative officials, BKTC representatives, Tirth Purohits and members of the Kedar Sabha.

"The portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham, which opened on April 22, were closed today. More than 19.20 lakh devotees visited the shrine this year," Mishra said. He added that following the closure, the ceremonial Doli would depart for the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, where worship of Baba Kedar would continue during the winter months. The annual closure marks the conclusion of the Kedarnath pilgrimage season, with the shrine expected to reopen next year around Akshaya Tritiya. (ANI)

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