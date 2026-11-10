German Chancellor Calls For Fully Integrating EU's Ukraine Policy Into Bloc's Budget

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, Nov 11 (IANS) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that the European Union (EU) must fully integrate its Ukraine policy into the bloc's budget, and that future financial support for Ukraine should be part of the negotiations on the EU's next long-term budget.

Merz made the remarks at a joint press conference with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar on Tuesday (local time). He said negotiations on the EU's next long-term budget were entering a critical stage.

Merz stressed that the EU must not reduce its financial support for Ukraine, as it was a matter of collective European security.

He said a key condition for reaching a budget agreement was a common understanding among EU members on how to support Ukraine in the coming years. Supporting Ukraine was a shared responsibility of the EU, rather than that of individual member states, he added.

Merz said Ukraine policy must be fully included in the EU budget, while acknowledging that at least four member states held different views, according to Xinhua news agency.

Magyar said reaching an agreement on a common budget among the 27 EU members would not be easy, as each country had its own national interests.

He said Hungary believed that funding for traditional areas, including agricultural and cohesion policies, should not be reduced, and that changes were also needed to member states' contributions.

Magyar added that the current budget proposal still needed changes. Hungary would remain a constructive partner in the negotiations but would not compromise on its national interests, he said.