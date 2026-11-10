Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Amitabh Bachchan Raps And Records Bhajans At His Private Home Studio Almost Every Night

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor revealed that megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a private recording studio at home, where the veteran actor records raps and bhajans through the night but never releases them.

Ranbir made the revelation while talking about Amitabh's passion for music and his lesser-known side, while appearing on the quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Ranbir said Amitabh Bachchan continues to experiment with music and records songs at his home studio, even though he does not put them out for the public.

“Bachchan sahab ke ghar mein ek recording studio hai. Woh raat-raat bhar rap aur bhajan record karte hain, lekin kabhi release nahi karte.” (Amitabh Bachchan has a recording studio at home. He records raps and bhajans all night, but never releases them)

Responding to Ranbir's observation, Amitabh Bachchan jokingly spoke about the quality of the recordings and the magic of modern music technology.

The megastar said referring to pitch-correction technology that, "Par woh gaane layak ho toh na... ek woh yantra sa aata hai na jisme idhar se gaana gao besura, udhar sur mein nikalta hai.." (But only if those songs are worth listening to! There's this device, you know, where you sing off-key on one end, and it comes out perfectly in tune on the other)

The revelation offers a glimpse into Amitabh's continued association with music. The actor has himself sung many songs during his career, beginning with 'Mere Paas Aao' from 'Mr Natwarlal' in 1979.

He went on to lend his voice to a lot many memorable tracks, including 'Rang Barse' and 'Neela Aasman So Gaya' from 'Silsila', 'Mere Angne Mein' from 'Laawaris', 'Jahan Chaar Yaar' from 'Sharaabi', 'Main Yahan Tu Wahan' from 'Baghban', 'Ekla Cholo Re' from 'Kahaani' and 'Piddly Si Baatein' from 'Shamitabh'.

Amitabh has also sung for films in later years, including 'Hori Khele Raghuveera' from 'Baghban' and 'Rozana Jiye' from 'Nishabd'.

A lot many songs picturised on Amitabh Bachchan have also been sung by playback singer Sudesh Bhosle, whose voice became closely associated with the actor.

–IANS

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