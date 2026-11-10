MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Till Lindemann, Vocalist of Rammstein, to Perform in Costa Rica for the First Time appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Rock and metal fans in Central America are facing a landmark musical event: Till Lindemann, the legendary lead singer and creative powerhouse behind the German industrial metal giant Rammstein, has officially announced his debut live performance in Costa Rica.

The highly anticipated concert is scheduled for April 28, 2027, starting at 8:00 p.m. at the Palacio de los Deportes in Heredia. Produced by Black Line Productions, the show marks the first time Lindemann performs in Costa Rican territory, either as a solo artist or alongside his iconic band. Furthermore, Costa Rica has been selected as the exclusive destination in Central America to host this leg of his world tour.

An Intimate, High-Production Format

Unlike massive stadium tours, Lindemann's performance is designed under a tightly controlled, intimate format. To foster closer interaction between the artist and his followers, the venue's capacity has been strictly limited to 4,000 attendees. Despite the close-range setting, the concert will feature a massive visual production, high-impact staging, and a touring crew of over 45 professionals.

Due to the intense artistic and visual nature of the show, organizers confirmed that the event is strictly for adults (18+), with no exceptions.

Ticket Pricing and Availability

Advance ticket sales ( preventa ) open on Thursday, November 12, and will run through March 31, 2027. Tickets can be purchased online via Eleven-to or physically at Tiendas Insomnio.

Early bird and advance tier pricing (excluding applicable service fees) are structured as follows:



General: ₡29,000

Preferencial: ₡38,000 VIP: ₡48,000

Note: Service fees apply depending on the purchase channel-₡1,000 at Tiendas Insomnio or ₡4,000 for digital online transactions.

While local production teams emphasize that this tour is dedicated entirely to Lindemann's solo project and does not mark an official Rammstein tour stop in the region, the historic visit has ignited immense excitement across the Costa Rican rock communit.

The post Till Lindemann, Vocalist of Rammstein, to Perform in Costa Rica for the First Time appeared first on The Costa Rica News.