Six Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail In Assam Several Injured, Rescue Underway

MENAFN - Live Mint) Six coaches and the engine of the Sairang-Kolkata Express train derailed at Digaru near Assam's Guwahati on Wednesday morning, officials said.

There are no reports of any fatalities so far, but several passengers are feared injured, they said.

Here's what we know so far:

The train, en route to Kolkata from Sairang near Mizoram's Aizawl, derailed near Digaru railway station in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district around 6.54 am, an official told PTI.

“Several passengers are reported to have been injured, but the exact number and the cause of the derailment are yet to be ascertained,” he said.

A recovery train has been rushed to the spot for rescue operations and clearing of the tracks, the official said.