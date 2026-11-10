Six Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail In Assam Several Injured, Rescue Underway
There are no reports of any fatalities so far, but several passengers are feared injured, they said.Here's what we know so far:
The train, en route to Kolkata from Sairang near Mizoram's Aizawl, derailed near Digaru railway station in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district around 6.54 am, an official told PTI.
“Several passengers are reported to have been injured, but the exact number and the cause of the derailment are yet to be ascertained,” he said.
A recovery train has been rushed to the spot for rescue operations and clearing of the tracks, the official said.
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