Presight's Quarterly Profit Jumps 31% As Order Backlog Climbs To Dh4.4 Billion

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Presight AI Holding on Wednesday reported a 31 per cent year-on-year rise in third-quarter profit after tax to Dh144.5 million, as a favourable revenue mix and tight cost control lifted profitability.

Revenue for the three months ended 30 September grew 14.7 per cent to Dh749.2 million. Ebitda climbed 27.7 per cent to Dh168.3 million, with the margin widening to 22.5 per cent from 20.2 per cent a year earlier.

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For the first nine months of 2026, revenue rose 23.6 per cent to Dh2.15 billion. Ebitda increased 24.8 per cent to Dh471.0 million, and profit after tax grew 23.5 per cent to Dh395.2 million.

Order backlog stood at Dh4.41 billion at the end of September, up 19.4 per cent year-on-year. Multi-year contracts accounted for 98.7 per cent of third-quarter revenue, compared with 76.3 per cent a year earlier.

Presight remains debt-free, with Dh2 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“In the UAE, the trust we have built through delivering national-scale AI programmes is creating opportunities to bring our technologies into new areas of government and critical infrastructure.

“Internationally, our strategy is focused on deepening our presence in established markets while expanding into new geographies where our applied AI capabilities can address complex national and industry challenges. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our growth trajectory, underpinned by disciplined execution, responsible innovation and a clear commitment to long-term shareholder value,” said Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight.

Third-quarter growth was supported by the rollout of national-scale public safety programmes renewed in the second quarter. It also drew on AIQ's continued deployment of its Energyai platform across Adnoc's upstream operations, and on multi-year work in Kazakhstan, Albania, Jordan and Africa.

AIQ contributed Dh184.9 million, or 24.7 per cent of group revenue.

In the UAE, Presight secured two new government agreements covering public safety and security. It also signed a strategic co-operation agreement with the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre to deploy agentic AI for risk detection, operational monitoring and decision-making.

For the 2026 financial year, Presight expects revenue, Ebitda and profit after tax to land in the mid-to-upper end of analyst expectations.

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