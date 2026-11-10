Ministers Of Defense Of GCC States Approved Opening Of Advanced Command For Unified Military Command In Kuwait: GCC Chief

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi stated that the Ministers of Defense of the GCC states approved, during their meeting today, the opening of an Advanced Command for the Unified Military Command in the State of Kuwait and the allocation of appropriate forces to it.

This was among the decisions taken during the 23rd session of the GCC Joint Defense Council, held Tuesday in Manama.

In a statement, Albudaiwi emphasized the importance of according full attention, care, and support to joint military action. He highlighted the responsibility borne by the armed forces of the GCC member states in ensuring the security and stability of their nations, safeguarding their integrity and independence, and further developing and advancing these forces to meet the hopes and aspirations placed upon them.

The GCC Secretary-General also condemned the Iranian attacks that have targeted GCC member states, causing damage to various civilian facilities and infrastructure. He, furthermore, denounced the attacks carried out by the Houthi group against Saudi Arabia and targeting the holy sites, which constitute a flagrant violation of their sanctity and significance to Muslims, as well as a blatant infringement of the Kingdom's security and sovereignty.