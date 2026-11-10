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PM Makes Unscheduled Stop At G7 To Brief Europeans Post Trump Talks


Date: 2026-11-10 11:19:52

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdularahman bin Jassim al-Thani will meet European powers ‌and Saudi Arabia ​on Tuesday ‌in an unscheduled ‌stop ⁠at ‌the G7 ‌foreign ministers meeting in ⁠Paris after holding talks on Monday with US President Donald Trump on the Iran conflict.

"On this occasion, ​the ministers will discuss the situation in the Near ‌and Middle ⁠East-in ​particular the Iranian crisis ​and its security and economic repercussions, both for the region and for the international community as a whole," France's foreign ministry said ‌in a ‌statement.

Sheikh Mohammed ⁠bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, ⁠who ⁠also serves as Qatar's foreign minister, was scheduled to meet with the ministers of Britain, ​France, Germany, Italy and Saudi Arabia, which had already been invited for broader G7 talks on the situation in the Middle East.

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Gulf Times

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