PM Makes Unscheduled Stop At G7 To Brief Europeans Post Trump Talks
"On this occasion, the ministers will discuss the situation in the Near and Middle East-in particular the Iranian crisis and its security and economic repercussions, both for the region and for the international community as a whole," France's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who also serves as Qatar's foreign minister, was scheduled to meet with the ministers of Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Saudi Arabia, which had already been invited for broader G7 talks on the situation in the Middle East.
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