Qatar Pushes Diplomatic Solution At Paris Talks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has stepped up its diplomatic engagement to defuse regional tensions and advance prospects for a negotiated settlement, joining Saudi Arabia and four major European powers in high-level talks in Paris Tuesday aimed at safeguarding maritime navigation, preventing further escalation and laying the groundwork for lasting peace.

His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani participated in the ministerial meeting bringing together Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the European Four (E4), comprising France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial meeting in the French capital.

The discussions centred on the latest regional developments, with particular emphasis on strengthening diplomatic efforts and coordinating international initiatives to ease tensions, enhance regional security and prevent the situation from deteriorating into a wider confrontation.

A key focus was the need to guarantee freedom of maritime navigation, an issue of critical importance to regional and international trade, energy supplies and global economic stability. The participants also explored diplomatic initiatives that could pave the way for a comprehensive agreement addressing the underlying sources of tension and establishing the foundations for sustainable peace.

The meeting underscored the importance of sustained engagement between Gulf countries and leading European powers at a time when regional security challenges have heightened concerns over the safety of vital shipping routes and the broader consequences of prolonged instability.

For Qatar, the discussions formed part of its continuing diplomatic engagement in favour of dialogue, de-escalation and negotiated solutions to regional disputes. It has consistently advocated peaceful conflict resolution, maintaining that sustained diplomatic engagement and constructive dialogue offer the most viable path towards preventing further escalation and achieving durable regional stability.

Qatar's approach has also emphasised the interconnected nature of regional security and global economic stability, particularly the importance of protecting international maritime corridors from disruptions that could have far-reaching consequences for energy markets and supply chains.

The Paris consultations provided an additional platform for coordinating Gulf and European diplomatic approaches, reflecting the shared interest in containing regional tensions and pursuing a broader political settlement rather than allowing the current crisis to deepen.

maritime navigation G7 ministerial meeting regional security