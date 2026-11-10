Finance Magnates Announces 2026 Award Winners Across Global Financial Industry

Finance Magnates Awards 2026 Winners

Leading brokers, fintech firms and CEOs recognised at the Finance Magnates Awards 2026 Gala Dinner & Ceremony in Limassol, Cyprus.

- Neophytos Papageorgiou, CEO at Finance MagnatesLIMASSOL, CYPRUS, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Finance Magnates Announces the Winners of the 2026 AwardsFinance Magnates has announced the winners of the Finance Magnates Awards 2026, recognising leading companies and CEOs across online trading, fintech, payments and financial services.The winners were announced at the Finance Magnates Awards Gala Dinner and Ceremony in Limassol, Cyprus, on November 6, 2026. The event brought together companies and professionals from across the financial industry for an evening celebrating achievement and excellence.The 2026 awards recognised companies across global, regional and national markets, with dedicated categories for Brokerage (B2C) and Fintech (B2B). The awards covered brokerage services, proprietary trading, institutional trading, financial technology, payments and services for brokers.BROKERAGE (B2C) AWARD WINNERSThe Brokerage (B2C) awards recognise companies serving traders and investors across global markets. The categories celebrate achievements in innovation, customer service, trading conditions, transparency and overall performance.Global Award WinnersTickmill received the Most Established Broker 2026 award.IQ Broker received the Best Rising Star Broker 2026 award.FXT received the Most Innovative Broker 2026 award.TradingPRO received the Most Trusted Broker 2026 award.Fotmarkets received the Best Overall Broker 2026 award.RoboMarkets received the Most Transparent Broker 2026 award.FundedNext received the Best Multi-Asset Prop Trading Firm 2026 award.FundingPips received the Most Established Prop Firm 2026 award.Elev8 received the Best Trading Environment 2026 award.Regional Award WinnersCFI Financial Group received the Most Established Broker 2026 award for MENA.HFM received the Best Trading Conditions 2026 award for LATAM.TMGM received the Most Trusted Broker 2026 award for MENA.Octrado received the Best Rising Broker 2026 award for Asia.Base Markets received the Most Disruptive Broker 2026 award for MENA.TradingPRO received the Most Customer-Focused Broker 2026 award for Asia.Headway received the Broker of the Year 2026 award for Africa.TMGM received the Best Trading Conditions 2026 award for the EU.AIFO received the Most Innovative Prop Trading Firm 2026 award for the EU.Olymptrade received the Most Accessible Trading Platform 2026 award for MENA.National Award WinnersLBX received the Most Innovative Trading Platform 2026 award for Colombia.CFI Financial Group received the Most Innovative Broker 2026 award for the UAE.TradingPRO received the Most Transparent Broker 2026 award for Indonesia.Headway received the Broker of the Year 2026 award for Indonesia.Fundora received the Best Emerging Prop Firm 2026 award for Japan.Bookmap received the Best Futures Market Analysis Platform 2026 award for the USA.Headway received the Broker of the Year 2026 award for Malaysia.RoboMarkets received the Best Trading Conditions 2026 award for Germany.Olymptrade received the Best Customer Support Experience 2026 award for the Philippines.FINTECH (B2B) AWARD WINNERSThe Fintech (B2B) awards recognise companies providing services, technology and infrastructure to the financial industry. The awards cover three main groups: Institutional Trading, Services for Brokers and Tech for Brokers.Institutional Trading Award WinnersFreedom24 received the Best Multi-Asset Investment Provider 2026 award.iSAM Securities received the Best Real-Time Risk Management Solution 2026 award.Exinity Connect received the Best Liquidity Provider 2026 award.FinPrime Group received the Best Trading Infrastructure Provider 2026 award.Services for Brokers Award WinnersFiveComply received the Best Regulatory and Licensing Partner 2026 award.Kora received the Best Africa Payments Infrastructure 2026 award.Tech for Brokers Award WinnersCentroid Solutions received the Best Bridge Provider 2026 award.FYNXT received the Best Technology Provider 2026 award.Freedom24 received the Best Brokerage Services Provider 2026 award.Axcera received the Best Enterprise Prop Trading Infrastructure 2026 award.TapaaS received the Best Risk Management Technology Provider 2026 award.Overchain received the Best Crypto Payments Technology for Brokers 2026 award.FINANCE MAGNATES CEO OF THE YEAR 2026The Finance Magnates Awards 2026 also recognised two business leaders for their contributions to the financial industry, with separate awards for the B2C and B2B sectors.Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group, was named CEO of the Year 2026 in the B2C category. Melhem leads the Group's global strategy, operational performance and expansion across MENA and key international markets. Previously CFI's Group Chief Marketing Officer, he brings extensive experience across finance, technology and business development, with a focus on long-term value creation, client trust and sustainable growth.Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions, was named CEO of the Year 2026 in the B2B category. Recognised for his expertise in financial technology, Vlasceanu rose through software engineering roles to lead Centroid Solutions as CEO. He oversees the company's team, supports its clients and drives product improvement.Under his leadership, Centroid Solutions established its One-Centroid Ecosystem, expanding its offering to include a multi-asset trading platform and CLM/CRM alongside its core connectivity bridge, risk engine and network infrastructure solutions.RECOGNISING ACHIEVEMENT ACROSS THE FINANCIAL INDUSTRYThe Finance Magnates Awards recognise brands and leaders across the financial sector, from online trading and proprietary trading services to fintech, payments and institutional trading.By covering both B2C and B2B categories, the awards highlight companies serving traders and investors, as well as those providing the technology, services and infrastructure that support financial businesses.The 2026 winners represent companies operating across international markets, as well as businesses making a strong contribution to specific regions and national markets. Their recognition reflects the range of services, solutions and innovation shaping the financial industry.Finance Magnates congratulates all the winners of the 2026 Awards and thanks the companies, industry professionals, voters and judges who took part in this year's awards.For the complete list of winners and further information, visit:thought-leadership/finance-magnates-awards-2026-winners/ABOUT FINANCE MAGNATESFinance Magnates is a financial industry news, research and events provider covering online trading, fintech, payments and financial services. Through its media platforms, industry research, international events and awards programmes, Finance Magnates connects businesses and professionals across the global financial industry.For more information, visit .

Dora Christofi

Finance Magnates CY Ltd

+357 99 929324

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Finance Magnates Announces 2026 Award Winners Across Global Financial Industry News Provided By Finance Magnates November 10, 2026, 07:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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