SCG Outlines Vision To Strengthen ASEAN Industrial Competitiveness, Accelerating Business Transformation Through Innovation, Technology And Strategic Collaboration At Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 – SCG outlined its ASEAN industrial competitiveness vision in the“Climbing Up the Value Chain” session at Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit 2026.
Thammasak Sethaudom, President and CEO of SCG, called for“a shift from volume-driven growth to value creation through innovation, technology, and productivity improvements.” He emphasized AI & Robotics to enhance efficiency and create business opportunities, workforce development, sustainable business under Inclusive Green Growth and supply-chain collaboration among governments, businesses, partners and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), connecting national strengths and helping SMEs access innovation.
For 9M/2026, Adjusted Cash EBITDA reached 57,357 MB, up 19% year on year and exceeding full-year 2025's 55,012 MB. Reported Profit was 20,143 MB. Restructuring, cost management and efficient capital allocation supported these results amid global volatility.
Expecting petrochemical recovery from two-year lows, SCG Chemicals (SCGC) is pursuing four initiatives: 1) managing production, sourcing feedstock and aligning product allocation with customer needs and target market demand amid uncertainty over Middle East conflict, while increasing the share of High Value-Added Products (HVA); 2) accelerating the ethane feedstock enhancement project at Vietnam's Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP) complex, expected to save more than US$250 million annually, with operations expected to resume in Q2/2027 ahead of schedule; 3) managing its investment portfolio through the completed sale of a 14.86% stake in Indonesia's PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk. to reduce financial burdens and fund strategic investments; and 4) bringing together the strengths of SCGC's and GC's olefins and polyolefins businesses in Thailand to strengthen the Thai petrochemical industry's global competitiveness. Other initiatives include expanding Low Carbon Cement across ASEAN, a platform serving building materials markets, and ASEAN consumer packaging expansion.
Kulachet Dharachandra, President and Country Director – Vietnam, joined the Ho Chi Minh City Investment Cooperation Forum 's“ Dialogue between City Leaders and Investors” on“ Investment Needs and Potential for Cooperation.” He emphasized economic growth, environmental stewardship, resource efficiency and workforce development to strengthen existing investors' confidence, attract investment and grow with Vietnamese businesses.
SCG also received an award recognizing its No. 22 ranking in the 2026 Fortune Southeast Asia 500, marking its third consecutive year on the list. SCG's participation in forums reflects its commitment to building long-term partnerships with businesses across ASEAN and creating lasting shared value.
Thammasak Sethaudom, President and CEO of SCG, called for“a shift from volume-driven growth to value creation through innovation, technology, and productivity improvements.” He emphasized AI & Robotics to enhance efficiency and create business opportunities, workforce development, sustainable business under Inclusive Green Growth and supply-chain collaboration among governments, businesses, partners and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), connecting national strengths and helping SMEs access innovation.
For 9M/2026, Adjusted Cash EBITDA reached 57,357 MB, up 19% year on year and exceeding full-year 2025's 55,012 MB. Reported Profit was 20,143 MB. Restructuring, cost management and efficient capital allocation supported these results amid global volatility.
Expecting petrochemical recovery from two-year lows, SCG Chemicals (SCGC) is pursuing four initiatives: 1) managing production, sourcing feedstock and aligning product allocation with customer needs and target market demand amid uncertainty over Middle East conflict, while increasing the share of High Value-Added Products (HVA); 2) accelerating the ethane feedstock enhancement project at Vietnam's Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP) complex, expected to save more than US$250 million annually, with operations expected to resume in Q2/2027 ahead of schedule; 3) managing its investment portfolio through the completed sale of a 14.86% stake in Indonesia's PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk. to reduce financial burdens and fund strategic investments; and 4) bringing together the strengths of SCGC's and GC's olefins and polyolefins businesses in Thailand to strengthen the Thai petrochemical industry's global competitiveness. Other initiatives include expanding Low Carbon Cement across ASEAN, a platform serving building materials markets, and ASEAN consumer packaging expansion.
Kulachet Dharachandra, President and Country Director – Vietnam, joined the Ho Chi Minh City Investment Cooperation Forum 's“ Dialogue between City Leaders and Investors” on“ Investment Needs and Potential for Cooperation.” He emphasized economic growth, environmental stewardship, resource efficiency and workforce development to strengthen existing investors' confidence, attract investment and grow with Vietnamese businesses.
SCG also received an award recognizing its No. 22 ranking in the 2026 Fortune Southeast Asia 500, marking its third consecutive year on the list. SCG's participation in forums reflects its commitment to building long-term partnerships with businesses across ASEAN and creating lasting shared value.
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